SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio FC has a new head coach at the helm.

Alen Marcina has been appointed as the team's head coach, according to a release from Spurs Sports & Entertainment.

Marcina, who served as a first-team assistant coach, will transition into his new role in the spring, leading the club into the 2020 USL Championship season.

In response to the announcement, SAFC Managing Director Tim Holt said, "Alen's strong leadership, driving ambition, tactical intelligence, and wealth of experience as a high-performing professional coach and player make him the right fit for our club."

Marcina, who is the second head coach in the club's history, said he is "grateful to the leadership of San Antonio FC and Spurs Sports & Entertainment for entrusting me to lead this fantastic community club."

The Canada native previously spent over five years as a head coach in the North American Soccer League and USL League Two.

