San Antonio FC embracing USL decision to return to play

With the United Soccer League is targeting a July 11 date to resume the 2020 season, San Antonio FC has five weeks to get ready.

SAN ANTONIO — The USL Championship Board of Governors voted in favor of returning to play for the 2020 season, with a provisional start date set for July 11. Now, that is just a first step. Competition format, scheduling, broadcast and other important details will emerge in the coming weeks, now to mention a strategy to stay atop of the strict alignment with all local and state public health guidelines, but hey! Good news is good news.

“After several months of uncertainty for fans, staff, coaches and players, we are excited to have the opportunity to prepare for the return of USL Championship soccer this summer,” said SAFC Managing Director Tim Holt. “Our club has continued to prepare for this eventuality during the hiatus, and we are focused on delivering more memorable moments on and off the field during the 2020 season. We look forward to sharing more details on the season once they are confirmed in the period ahead.”

For first year head coach Alen Marcina, he enjoyed his first career victory a little longer than expected. On March 7, with 7,000-plus fans in attendance at Toyota Field, SAFC moved to 1-0. Then everything stopped.

He and his team have been waiting a long time for the green light.

"We have such an incredible group of people who are passionate, committed and focused -- preparing relentlessly should this day come," Marcina said.

San Antonio FC could be one of the first sporting events in the Alamo City with fans back in the stands. We don't know how many will be let into Toyota Field by the time the team steps onto the field, but the fact we can bring that up is encouraging.