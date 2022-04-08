Austin FC player Cecilio Domínguez suspended pending 'off-field misconduct' investigation

Austin FC did not disclose what the investigation entails.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — Major League Soccer (MLS) has indefinitely suspended Austin FC's Cecilio Domínguez pending an investigation into possible "off-field misconduct."

"Mr. DomÍnguez will be prohibited from engaging in team activities during the pendency of the investigation. MLS will remain in close communication with Austin FC and the MLS Players Association throughout the process," Austin FC said in a press release.

The club previously announced Thursday that Domínguez had obtained a Green Card to become a permanent resident of the U.S. At the time, Austin FC said that, beginning in 2023, the Paraguay native would not occupy an international spot on Austin FC's MLS roster.

Josh Wolff was asked about the Cecilio Domínguez suspension following Austin FC's victory tonight.



His response: "For us, it's not even something that we discuss." https://t.co/44Rs7r0NG3 pic.twitter.com/Nrr6CQbiNu — Tyler Feldman (@TylerFeldmanTV) April 11, 2022

Austin FC defenders Žan Kolmanič, Jhohan Romaña, and forward Rodney Redes also received their Green Cards in January prior to the 2022 MLS roster compliance deadline of Feb. 25, allowing them to occupy domestic player designations on the Club’s 2022 MLS roster and for subsequent seasons.

Details on Domínguez's investigation were not immediately released by Austin FC.