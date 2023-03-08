Messi fan detained during Inter Miami's arrival at North Texas hotel

Video posted by ESPN's SportsCenter showed a fan in a Messi Inter Miami jersey trying to get close to the team's bus as they arrived at their hotel in Plano.

PLANO, Texas — North Texas soccer fans were understandably excited for Lionel Messi's arrival this weekend, ahead of Inter Miami's match at FC Dallas.

One fan apparently took that passion too far.

Video posted by ESPN's SportsCenter showed a fan in a Messi Inter Miami jersey trying to get close to the team's bus as they arrived at their hotel in Plano on Saturday.

The video showed the fan running toward a barrier in front of the Inter Miami bus, as Messi and his teammates walked off the bus and into the hotel.

The fan was quickly stopped by security and then handcuffed by police without incident.

Plano police in a statement confirmed a person "was detained by Plano PD officers when they attempted to bypass the safety perimeter set up by officers."

"After the subject's detention and the subsequent immediate investigation, the subject was Criminally Trespassed from the location and released without further incident," the police statement said.

Gritos para Jordi Alba, gritos para Busquets... Pero cuando apareció Messi ¡LOS HINCHAS ENLOQUECIERON EN DALLAS! ¿Qué hizo un fanático? Saltó la valla y quiso acercarse al 10. pic.twitter.com/dD3e1C9Xwh — SportsCenter (@SC_ESPN) August 5, 2023

Messi, one of the greatest soccer players of all-time and one of the most popular athletes in the world, has drawn widespread attention in the U.S. since joining Inter Miami this summer. The club is playing FC Dallas in a Leagues Cup match at Frisco's Toyota Stadium on Sunday evening at 8:30.

Even though Messi brings the limelight, FC Dallas players are ready for the challenge. They'll be led by Jesus Ferreira, who has 10 goals on the season, tied for fifth-most in the league. Other notable players for FC Dallas are ones with Argentinian ties, too. Alan Velasco, Facundo Quignón and Sebastian Lletget all have Argentine roots.