H-E-B, Austin FC donating to Central Texas Food Bank with every goal scored in 2021 MLS season

H-E-B and Austin FC have pledged to donate $100 for every goal scored this MLS season by an Austin FC player.

AUSTIN, Texas — So the slogan goes: "No Store Does More Than My H-E-B." Texans love H-E-B.

Another seemingly apparent trend: Austinites are showing a deep appreciation and love for the new soccer team in town, Austin FC.

They will keep a running tally throughout the season and update each week on how much the donations grow.

To follow the campaign, visit Austin FC's website here. For the latest Austin FC news, highlights and more, visit kvue.com/austinfc. To get Austin FC updates straight to your phone, text "SOCCER" to 512-459-9442 or download the KVUE News App.