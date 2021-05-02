H-E-B, Austin FC donating to Central Texas Food Bank with every goal scored in 2021 MLS season

AUSTIN, Texas — So the slogan goes: "No Store Does More Than My H-E-B." Texans love H-E-B.
Another seemingly apparent trend: Austinites are showing a deep appreciation and love for the new soccer team in town, Austin FC.
Austin FC has engaged in a vast community outreach platform, oftentimes in collaboration with none other than Texas' favorite grocer. H-E-B has already been named one of many local sponsors of the team, including the namesake of “H-E-B Plaza,” an on-site fan-zone activation area in the exterior of the northeast entrance of Austin FC’s 20,500-seat soccer stadium at McKalla Place. H-E-B and Austin FC also teamed up last November to surprise Central Texans and buy their groceries.
Now, H-E-B and Austin FC are teaming up once again, and this time, are giving back to the community based on the team's performance on the pitch. The organizations recently announced the community kickback campaign: H-E-B and Austin FC have pledged to donate $100 to the Central Texas Food Bank for every goal scored by an Austin FC player.
They will keep a running tally throughout the season and update each week on how much the donations grow.
To follow the campaign, visit Austin FC's website here. For the latest Austin FC news, highlights and more, visit kvue.com/austinfc. To get Austin FC updates straight to your phone, text "SOCCER" to 512-459-9442 or download the KVUE News App.
