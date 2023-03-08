Messi prevails in the Battle of the Argentines against Velasco, Quignón, beat FC Dallas in PKs(5-3) after 4-4 tie in regulation

WFAA will be covering the match all day on Sunday. Follow along here.

FRISCO, Texas — FC Dallas hosted Inter Miami and their superstar forward, Lionel Messi, on Sunday, Aug. 6 at 8:30 p.m. CT. The match marked Messi's first road game in an Inter Miami uniform.

The hype around Messi has been felt in North Texas, with tickets selling out minutes after being made available and a significant interest online. WFAA will be out in Frisco covering the match all day long, so keep track of the latest updates here:

Penalty shootout:

In Leagues Cup play, there is no extra time and the winner is decided by penalty kicks. Inter Miami won the penalty shootout, 5-3.

2nd half

Inter Miami goal -- Messi scores his second goal of the match on a free kick in the 84th minute to tie the match, 4-4.

My view of the 4-4 equalizer by #Messi𓃵



Absolutely incredible. This guy makes it look too easy. #DTID #InterMiamiCF pic.twitter.com/3OZKD7IW9P — Paul B. Livengood II (@IamLivengood) August 7, 2023

Inter Miami goal -- An own goal by Marco Farfan off a Messi free kick narrows the Inter Miami deficit to 4-3.

FC Dallas goal -- Robert Taylor scores an own goal on a Paul Arriola cutback pass and FC Dallas extends its lead to 4-2 in the 67th minute.

Robert Taylor scores an own goal while trailing the play off of a @PaulArriola cutback. #DTID up 4-2 on #InterMIamiCF pic.twitter.com/XDGHqdsP8F — Paul B. Livengood II (@IamLivengood) August 7, 2023

Inter Miami goal -- Jordi Alba finds Benjamin Cremaschi to narrow the Inter Miami CF to 3-2.

Jordi Alba to Benjamin Cremaschi respond to narrow the #InterMiamiCF deficit to 3-2. #Messi𓃵



pic.twitter.com/0HJs0PNqpx — Paul B. Livengood II (@IamLivengood) August 7, 2023

FC Dallas goal -- Alan Velasco scored on a free kick to give FC Dallas a 3-1 lead in the 62nd minute.

#DTID’s Argentine with a helluva goal to put @FCDallas up 3-1! pic.twitter.com/3SgV1m8Yo5 — Paul B. Livengood II (@IamLivengood) August 7, 2023

1st half

FC Dallas goal -- Bernard Kamungo gives FC Dallas a 2-1 lead just before halftime.

Bernard Kamungo continues the best story in MLS with anotherrrrrrr goal, this one giving @FCDallas a 2-1 lead right before half. #DTID #InterMiamiCF #Messi𓃵 pic.twitter.com/R0kKftDhn6 — Paul B. Livengood II (@IamLivengood) August 7, 2023

FC Dallas goal -- Facundo Quignón levels the match at 1-1 in the 36th minute.

Inter Miami goal -- Lionel Messi puts Inter Miami up 1-0 in the 6th minute.

Ferreira scored first, but was called back due to offside call. #Messi𓃵 scores minutes later, and VAR checked for interference on Martinez but the goal is allowed. 1-0 #InterMiamiCF up on #DTID pic.twitter.com/Q1xnhpe4y3 — Paul B. Livengood II (@IamLivengood) August 7, 2023

Pre-game

8:34 p.m. -- The teams take the field.

Messi takes the pitch with his club (and a really lucky kid!!!)#InterMiamiCF vs #DTID pic.twitter.com/QCYyM5ZYbw — Joe Trahan (@JoeTrahan) August 7, 2023

8 p.m. -- The Beckhams show up to Toyota Stadium.

7:30 p.m. -- Check out the XL ice cream sandwich ... that is all. You can see a list of all the new items here.

Earlier, I got the XL ice cream sandwich because well… it was hot.



The thing was bigger than my face. 🍪 🍦



💵: $12.99 / Everything’s Bigger in Texas stand



I did not even finish a quarter of it. My stomach started to feel sick. @FCDallas knows how to do large snacks 🧟‍♀️ 🌮 pic.twitter.com/zxTEbxGetR — Paul B. Livengood II (@IamLivengood) August 7, 2023

7:19 p.m. — Fans wait outside the National Soccer Hall of Fame on the south side of Toyota Stadium with hopes of getting a glance at Lionel Messi.

#Messi mania is real, y’all. This is the scene outside of Toyota Stadium as fans crowd to try and catch a glimpse of Messi. #DTID #InterMiamiCF



Follow latest updates on https://t.co/td8zA6Y6qm pic.twitter.com/y4AHjJ59HV — Paul B. Livengood II (@IamLivengood) August 7, 2023

6:41 p.m. — FC Dallas forward Jesus Ferreira shows up to Toyota Stadium.

6:30 p.m. -- WFAA Anchor Cynthia Izaguirre and WFAA Sports Anchor Joe Trahan are here hyping up the fans!

5:54 p.m. -- Toyota Stadium will be a sellout tonight for the FC Dallas and Inter Miami game but El Matador FCD, who are at every game, won’t be there. The supporters group said a large part of their crew couldn’t get tickets at the pre-sale for the #LeaguesCup match.

4:10 p.m. — FC Dallas left back Marco Farfan will be put to the challenge of defending Messi in the match.

Marco Farfan on the challenge of defending Messi #DTID #InterMiamiCF pic.twitter.com/fEC9CM4N9P — Paul B. Livengood II (@IamLivengood) August 6, 2023

4 p.m. — FC Dallas head coach Nico Estevez says preparing for Inter Miami is not about focusing on Messi but defending them as a collective group.

.@FCDallas HC Nico Estevez on preparing for a player the quality of Messi. He's been part of a Valencia coaching staff prepping for Ronaldo at Real Madrid. Estevez says they're 2 different players and looking at defending Miami as "a collective" and not only Messi. #DTID pic.twitter.com/PKXFmqwD8l — Paul B. Livengood II (@IamLivengood) August 6, 2023

12:30 p.m. — A fan wearing an Inter Miami Messi jersey — and an Argentina jersey in hand — tries to get closer to Messi at the team hotel. Police took the fan into custody.

Gritos para Jordi Alba, gritos para Busquets... Pero cuando apareció Messi ¡LOS HINCHAS ENLOQUECIERON EN DALLAS! ¿Qué hizo un fanático? Saltó la valla y quiso acercarse al 10. pic.twitter.com/dD3e1C9Xwh — SportsCenter (@SC_ESPN) August 5, 2023

For fans making it out to the game, FC Dallas has a new selection of concession items to enjoy! Some of the new selections include: Double Patty Cherry Pepper Relish Burger, XL Ice Cream Sandwich, Birria Bowl and more! You can check out the full list here.

To those who are less familiar with FC Dallas, but attending for the chance to see Messi, you should learn the club's chants! We have them listed for you here. Dale, dale, dale Matador!

FC Dallas storylines

Even though Messi brings the limelight, FC Dallas players are ready for the challenge. They'll be led by Jesus Ferreira, who has 10 goals on the season, tied for fifth-most in the league. Other notable players for FC Dallas are ones with Argentinian ties, too. Alan Velasco, Facundo Quignón and Sebastian Lletget all have Argentine roots.

Lletget has arguably been the most productive player for FC Dallas in the Leagues Cup tournament, with two goals and two assists through the first three matches.

Leagues Cup Lletget 📈 pic.twitter.com/FEev08Zi8h — FC Dallas (@FCDallas) July 26, 2023

Option 1: Subscribe to MLS Season Pass on Apple TV+

Leagues Cup matches are available to stream with the MLS Season Pass on Apple TV+ for $12.99/month or $39 for Apple TV subscribers. Non-subscribers can pay $14.99/month of $49 for the rest of the year.

MLS Season Pass is available to fans in more than 100 countries and regions through the Apple TV app on Apple devices, smart TVs, streaming devices, set-top boxes, and game consoles, and the web at tv.apple.com.

Here is a link to the FC Dallas vs. Inter Miami match stream on Apple TV+.

Option 2: Find a watch party or bar/restaurant in DFW

On FC Dallas' website, they list the following spots to watch FC Dallas matches:

El Chingon – 2800 Bledsoe St., Fort Worth, TX

Harwood Arms – 2823 McKinnon St., Dallas, TX

Jakes (Addison) – 14920 Midway Rd. Addison, TX

Jakes (Frisco) – 6195 W Main St. Frisco, TX

Legacy Hall – 7800 Windrose Ave., Plano, TX

Rugby House – 8604 Preston Rd #100, Plano, TX

Corrientes 348 Argentinian Steakhouse in Dallas told WFAA's Cynthia Izaguirre they'll be hosting a watch party on Sunday, starting at 3 p.m.

Omni PGA Frisco is also holding a watch party starting one hour prior to kickoff.

How to Listen

English: If you can't watch the match, you can listen on iHeartMedia 1190AM and the FC Dallas App. Host Sam Hale will provide pregame and postgame coverage beginning at 8 p.m. with broadcasters Owen Newkirk, Steve Davis and Jon Arnold calling the game.

Spanish: Carlos Alvarado and Rafa Calderon will call the game in Spanish on ZONA MX 99.1, starting at 8:30p.m.