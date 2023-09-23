Kick Childhood Cancer: FC Dallas wearing special cancer awareness kits for Columbus Crew match

FC Dallas' kits for the match against Columbus Crew on Saturday, Sept. 23 will look slightly different. And its to honor an important cause.

FRISCO, Texas — September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.

One of Major League Soccer's annual initiatives includes its Kick Childhood Cancer (KCC) campaign, which has been going on for 10 years. In honor of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, FC Dallas' kits against the Columbus Crew will look slightly different. The numbers on every jersey will feature elements designed by individuals impacted by childhood cancer.

Here is a look at the game day jerseys:

Tonight, our kits will look a bit different.



In honor of Childhood Cancer Awareness month, our jersey numbers will feature elements designed by individuals impacted by childhood cancer.#KickChildhoodCancer | #DTID pic.twitter.com/eQJvPT4VZE — FC Dallas (@FCDallas) September 23, 2023

FC Dallas also previously unveiled its Kick Childhood Cancer pre-match tops, which are available for purchase on MLSstore.com.

The MLS announced, this year, the league and Continental Tire are committing to donate more than $100,000 to Children’s Oncology Group (COG) in honor of the 10-year milestone of the campaign.

How you can help

Fans are encouraged to support by donating $10 in honor of the 10 years MLS has been in the fight to Kick Childhood Cancer. For every $10 donation, fans will receive a chance to win a trip to the 2024 MLS All-Star Week. Donations can be made at donateKCC.com. Fans can also purchase the 2023 KCC adidas Pre-Match Tops and New Era KCC caps on MLSstore.com. MLS will donate all wholesale royalties from the KCC adidas Pre-Match Tops to COG through December 31, 2023.