FC Dallas superfan, Brynn Moore, dies after 3-year cancer battle

FRISCO, Texas — A special member of the FC Dallas family has died, according to the club.

The club announced Wednesday that Brynn Moore died after a three-year battle with Ewing’s Sarcoma.

In 2019, when Moore was 10 years old, FC Dallas signed her to a two-day contract and she served as a team captain in the 3-1 win over FC Cincinnati at Toyota Stadium. She got to practice with the team and participate in drills.

"From that day forward, she left a remarkable impact on everyone in our organization and on those who met her," the team wrote Wednesday.

"You're making one little soccer-crazy girl very happy today," Brenda Smith, Moore's nana said in 2019. "Seeing her come here, the way that she was escorted in ... this is so wonderful."

It is with deep sadness we share the news that one of the most special members of our FCD family, Brynn Moore, passed away after a three-year battle with Ewing’s Sarcoma. pic.twitter.com/4WA6ctdrXY — FC Dallas (@FCDallas) July 6, 2022

Moore died on July 1, according to the team.

"Brynn was a beloved member of our team and an inspiration to us all. Everyone at FC Dallas fell in love with her energy and perseverance. Our thoughts are with Brynn’s family and loved ones," FC Dallas said in a Facebook post.