Austin FC historic moment: Diego Fagundez honors supporter group, Los Verdes, with goal celebration

After scoring Austin FC's first goal in club history, Fagundez threw up an "LV" hand sign, honoring a promise he'd made to team supporters months ago.

DENVER — In the 59th minute of Austin FC's second match in MLS, history was finally made. The club scored its first-ever goal in the league, en route to the first win in team history, defeating the Colorado Rapids, 3-1.

Diego Fagundez is the name that will be remembered in the record books. Fagundez hit a right-footed strike on a ball that trickled across the 6-yard "goalie" box into the net.

The goal, itself, will live on in history, but the backstory behind the celebration that followed makes it even more special to the fan base donning the verde and black.

Fagundez ran toward the section of Dick's Sporting Goods Park where the Austin FC fans who made the trip to Denver were sitting, and he threw up an "LV" hand sign to the crowd.

Never gonna forget this moment. pic.twitter.com/0w8qtgNhWx — Austin FC (@AustinFC) April 25, 2021

The goal celebration was an homage paid to one of the club's die-hard supporter groups, Los Verdes, and was the culminating display of an ongoing connection between the Austin fan base and the players of the inaugural team.

When Fagundez was signed to Austin FC in January 2021, one of the first activities he engaged himself with the community was a game of footgolf with members of Los Verdes. Fagundez told this group of team supporters that he would honor them with the celebration after his first goal.

As fate would have it, Austin FC's historic first goal would come by the foot of Fagundez and a celebration tailor-made for Austin FC fans.

I did go and play footgolf with them. After i beat them i told them that when i scored ill be throwing the LV. — Diego Fagundez (@DiegolFagundez) April 25, 2021

Throughout the journey of creating this team, Austin FC officials have reiterated time and time again how they want every fabric of the team to be representative of the City and the team's supporters. From naming sponsorships to community initiatives, Fagundez's celebration after the first goal was just the latest example of the club showing an appreciation to the fan base.

