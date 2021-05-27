HIGHLIGHTS: Austin FC breaks 3-game losing streak with 0-0 tie against Seattle Sounders FC

Here are the latest score updates, news and highlights from the Austin FC vs. Seattle Sounders FC match.

Final: Austin FC 0, Seattle Sounders FC 0

Austin FC got a much-needed point against the Major League Soccer leader in points, Seattle Sounders FC (18).

The scoreless draw for the Oaks gives them seven points now through its first seven games in franchise history. Austin FC held Seattle to its first scoreless game of the season.

"We created some very good chances and for whatever reason, right now, we can't get [the ball] to go in," Austin FC head coach Josh Wolff said. "Cecilio [Dominguez] had a good chance. Jared [Stroud] had a good chance. Jon [Gallagher] was right there. We had a number of chances we could have finished off well and come out of here with three points."

The best chance for Austin FC to score came in the 50th minute when Jared Stroud's shot was saved. About 25 minutes later, it seemed Seattle would steal the game after Fredy Montero found the back of the net in the 75th minute. The goal was taken back by VAR, however.

Austin FC will finish its eight-game road trip on Saturday, June 12 against Sporting KC. Sporting KC defeated Austin 2-1 earlier in May after Alex Ring was given a red card.

"I'll take responsibility for the Kansas City game. I apologize because I always give my everything for the team," Austin FC captain Alex Ring said after a long pause and a deep breath when asked about his red card. "If you guys want to blame me for that game, that's fine. I'll take the responsibility for that game. I know the club supports me. The team supports me .. they know I always give my best. It's my first red card of my club career. I will learn from that mistake."

Austin FC will then host its first match at Q2 Stadium one week later on June 19 against the San Jose Earthquakes.

STATS

Shots (on goal): Austin FC 12 (3), Seattle Sounders FC 14 (2)

Fouls: Austin FC 14, Seattle Sounders FC 10

Yellow Cards: Austin FC 2, Seattle Sounders FC 1

Red Cards: Austin FC 0, Seattle Sounders FC 0

Offsides: Austin FC 2, Seattle Sounders FC 1

Corner Kicks: Austin FC 7, Seattle Sounders FC 7

Saves: Austin FC 2, Seattle Sounders FC 3

2nd half

Austin FC 0, Seattle Sounders FC 0

90' + 7: End of match.

90' + 4: Austin FC substitution: Sebastian Berhalter replaces Jared Stroud.

90' + 2: Tomás Pochettino (Austin FC) right-footed shot from outside the box is saved in the center of the goal.

90' + 1: Austin FC substitution: Manny Perez replaces Cecilio Dominguez.

90': Seattle Sounders FC corner: Cleared by Austin FC.

86': Seattle Sounders FC substitution: Danny Leyva replaces Brad Smith.

Austin FC substitution: Rodney Redes replaces Jon Gallagher.

84': Seattle Sounders FC: Ball kicked out of bounds for Austin FC goal kick.

82': Zan Kolmanic (Austin FC) left-footed shot from outside the box is too high.

81': Alex Roldan (Seattle Sounders FC) right-footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

81': João Paulo (Seattle Sounders FC) left-footed shot from outside the box is blocked

81': Raúl Ruidíaz (Seattle Sounders FC) left-footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

78': Seattle Sounders FC substitution: Will Bruin replaces Fredy Montero.

77': Seattle Sounders FC goal reversed: VAR revealed Montero was offside. No goal.

75': Seattle Sounders FC goal: Fredy Montero (Seattle Sounders FC) right-footed shot from very close range goes in.

71': Austin FC corner: Cleared by Seattle.

71': Jared Stroud (Austin FC) right-footed shot from the right side of the box is saved.

66': Seattle Sounders FC substitution: Jimmy Medranda replaces Kelyn Rowe.

57': Yeimar Gómez (Seattle Sounders FC) header from the center of the box is blocked.

53': Cecilio Domínguez (Austin FC) left-footed shot from the center of the box is blocked.

52': Seattle Sounders FC corner: Cleared by Austin FC.

50': Jared Stroud (Austin FC) right-footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

47': Cristian Roldan (Seattle Sounders FC) right-footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.

46': Second half is kicked off.

HALFTIME: Austin FC 0, Seattle Sounders FC 0

Austin FC has dominated possession in nearly every match they've played this season, but Seattle Sounders FC has controlled the ball in this one, 56% to 44%.

There have not been many tense goal scoring opportunities thus far, with most of the match being played within the middle of the field.

For all intensive purposes, Austin FC has held their own against the Major League Soccer point leader.

STATS

Shots (on goal): Austin FC 4 (1), Seattle Sounders FC 5 (2)

Fouls: Austin FC 5, Seattle Sounders FC 5

Yellow Cards: Austin FC 2, Seattle Sounders FC 1

Red Cards: Austin FC 0, Seattle Sounders FC 0

Offsides: Austin FC 0, Seattle Sounders FC 0

Corner Kicks: Austin FC 4, Seattle Sounders FC 3

Saves: Austin FC 2, Seattle Sounders FC 1

1st half

45' + 5: Nick Lima (Austin FC) right-footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

45' + 3: Cristian Roldan (Seattle Sounders FC) header from the center of the box is too high.

45' + 2: Jared Stroud (Austin FC) is shown the yellow card for a foul.

45' + 1: Alexander Ring (Austin FC) right-footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

42': Seattle Sounders FC corner: Shot from the top-left corner of the box is too high.

39': Austin FC corner: Cleared by Seattle.

38': Austin FC corner: Seattle kicked out for another corner.

34': Cecilio Domínguez (Austin FC) right-footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

33': João Paulo (Seattle Sounders FC) right-footed shot from outside the box is saved.

26': Seattle Sounders FC corner: Cleared by Austin FC.

25': Cecilio Domínguez (Austin FC) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top center of the goal.

23': Austin FC corner: Cleared by Seattle.

22': Cristian Roldan (Seattle Sounders FC) right footed shot from the center of the box is high and wide to the right.

9': Seattle Sounders FC corner: Fouled called on Seattle during service. Goal kick awarded to Austin FC.

7': Austin FC corner: Cleared by Seatttle.

3': Austin FC free kick: Pochettino shot from center of field sails high over the crossbar.

1': Seattle yellow card on Arreaga for foul.

1': Game is kicked off.

Pregame

Austin FC announced its starting XI: Stuver; Besler, Cascante, Kolmanic, Lima; Pochettino, Ring, Fagundez; Dominguez, Gallagher, Stroud.

Seattle Sounders FC announced its starting XI: Cleveland; Smith, Nouhou, Arreaga, Yeimar, A. Roldan; C. Roldan, Joao Paulo, Rowe; Ruidiaz, Montero.

Kickoff time

The game will kick off at 8:30 p.m. CST on Sunday, May 30, at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington.

Preview

Austin FC comes into this match after losing its third game in a row, falling to Nashville SC, 1-0. Austin FC seemed to have tied the game in the 73rd minute when Jared Stroud found the back of the net, but the goal was called back after VAR review. The review concluded that Stroud was offside on the play.

Seattle, on the other hand, is the hottest team in the league and leads the MLS in points with 17. Sounders FC remained undefeated for the season, becoming the 12th team in MLS history to reach at least seven games unbeaten from the start of a season, reaching a 1-1 draw with Atlanta United at Lumen Field last Sunday. Raúl Ruidíaz scored his sixth goal of the season, now one behind Javier Hernández of the LA Galaxy in the MLS Golden Boot race.

The teams are meeting for the first time in their histories. They are also scheduled to face off July 22 at Q2 Stadium in Austin.

