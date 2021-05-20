HIGHLIGHTS: Austin FC falls to Nashville SC, 1-0, after Jared Stroud goal taken back from VAR review

Here are the latest score updates, news and highlights from the Austin FC vs. Nashville SC match.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Austin FC is kicking off its sixth match of the 2021 Major League Soccer (MLS) season Sunday against Nashville SC.

Final: Austin FC 0, Nashville SC 1

Austin FC lost its third game in a row after losing to Nashville SC, 1-0.

Austin FC seemed to have tied the game in the 73rd minute when Jared Stroud found the back of the net, but the goal was called back after VAR review. The review concluded that Stroud was offside on the play.

"[We were] certainly not dangerous enough in front of goal. Chances came – some of the shots were probably from distance – but having said that, in the opening minutes of the game we had two chances from inside the box. Clean looks, open looks... You need to make those," said Austin FC head coach Josh Wolff.

Nashville SC looked to pull away for its second goal to extend the lead nearly 10 minutes later, but Austin FC goalkeeper Brad Stuver made a one-on-one save against Dominique Badji, who had broken away from the defense on a counter attack.

Despite numerous offensive substitutions made in the second half by Wolff, Austin FC could not break through again and tie the game. Nashville SC remained one of three unbeaten MLS teams.

Kekuta Manneh, one of those offensive substitutions, said after the game that it was frustrating to be on a three-game losing streak. Manneh said Nashville SC was a physical team and made it difficult to find pace.

"We should be frustrated. We should feel this loss. It should hurt," Manneh said. "We're not making any excuses. We'll be ready for the next game."

Austin FC will taken on the Seattle Sounders next on Sunday, May 30 in the club's seventh straight road game to start the season.

"Hang in there," Wolff said to the fan base. "It's part of our process right now. The fans were great again today – they're in the stadium, outside the stadium – it's beautiful to see."

STATS:

Possession: Austin FC 59%, Nashville SC 41%

Shots (on goal): Austin FC 12 (1), Nashville SC 14 (6)

Fouls: Austin FC 15, Nashville SC 12

Yellow Cards: Austin FC 1, Nashville SC 0

Red Cards: Austin FC 0, Nashville SC 0

Offsides: Austin FC 1, Nashville SC 2

Corner Kicks: Austin FC 10, Nashville SC 1

Saves: Austin FC 5, Nashville SC 1

2nd half:

Austin FC 0, Nashville SC 1

90' + 5: Match ends. Nashville SC wins, 1-0.

90' + 1: Luke Haakenson (Nashville SC) header from the right side of the six-yard box is saved in the top center of the goal.

89': Nick Lima (Austin FC) left-footed shot from outside of the box is too high over the crossbar.

85': Aníbal Godoy (Nashville SC) right-footed shot from the center of the box is saved in the center of the goal.

83': Austin FC corner: Cleared by Nashville SC.

81': Dominique Badji (Nashville SC) left-footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

81': Kekuta Manneh (Austin FC) right-footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

80': Dominique Badji (Nashville SC) right-footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top center of the goal.

80': Austin FC substitution: Deigo Fagundez replaces Daniel Pereira. Kekuta Manneh replaces Cecilio Dominguez.

77': Tomás Pochettino (Austin FC) right-footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner from a direct free kick.

74': Austin FC goal reversed: After review, the goal was disallowed after VAR says Stroud was offside.

73': Austin FC goal: Jared Stroud (Austin FC) right-footed shot from the right side of the box goes into the back of the net in the bottom-right corner.

70': Austin FC corner: Cleared by Nashville SC.

69': Austin FC corner: Ball played short into the corner. Switched to the other side of the field and crossed into the box but deflected out for another corner.

68': Daniel Pereira is given a yellow card for a foul.

66': Nashville SC substitution: Hany Mukhtar replaces Jhonder Cádiz.

64': Randall Leal (Nashville SC) right-footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

61': Austin FC substitution: Jared Stroud replaces Rodney Redes. Jon Gallagher replaces Danny Hoesen.

60': Austin FC corner: Cleared by Nashville SC.

59': Austin FC corner: Cleared by Nashville SC.

58': Austin FC corner: Cleared by Nashville SC.

57': Nashville SC substitution: Dominique Badji replaces C.J. Sapong.

50': C.J. Sapong (Nashville SC) right-footed shot from very close range misses to the right.

50': Dax McCarty (Nashville SC) header from the center of the box misses to the right

47': Nick Lima (Austin FC) right-footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high following a corner.

46': Austin FC corner: Cleared by Nashville SC.

46': Tomás Pochettino (Austin FC) right-footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

46': Second half kicked off.

Halftime: Austin FC 0, Nashville SC 1

Once again, Austin FC controlled the possession battle in the first half, but found themselves behind at the half. Nashville SC outshot Austin FC six shots to four shots, with two of those six being shots on goal. Austin FC had zero shots on goal in the first half.

Austin FC's closest opportunity to score was in the 13th minute when Cecilio Dominguez crossed the face of the Nashville SC defense and fired a right-footed shot from inside the box, but it was wide right.

The deadlock was broken in the 35th minute when Randall Leal found the back of the net in the 35th minute.

STATS

Shots (on goal): Austin FC 4 (0), Nashville SC 6 (2)

Fouls: Austin FC 9, Nashville SC 4

Yellow Cards: Austin FC 0, Nashville SC 0

Red Cards: Austin FC 0, Nashville SC 0

Offsides: Austin FC 0, Nashville SC 1

Corner Kicks: Austin FC 2, Nashville SC 1

Saves: Austin FC 1, Nashville SC 0

1st half

Austin FC 0, Nashville SC 1

45' + 1: Austin FC corner: Cleared by Nashville SC.

41': Jhonder Cádiz (Nashville SC) hits the right post with a right-footed shot from a difficult angle on the right.

40': C.J. Sapong (Nashville SC) header from very close range is too high.

37': Alex Muyl (Nashville SC) right-footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

35': Nashville SC goal: Randall Leal (Nashville SC) right-footed shot from the center of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jhonder Cádiz with a cross.

32': Austin FC substitution: Julio Cascante comes on for Jhohan Romana.

18': C.J. Sapong (Nashville SC) left-footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

13': Cecilio Dominguez (Austin FC) right-footed shot from inside the box misses to the right.

9': Tomás Pochettino (Austin FC) right-footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

6': Alex Ring (Austin FC) right-footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

5': Austin FC corner: Cleared by Nashville SC.

3': Nashville SC corner: Cleared by Austin FC.

3': Alex Muyl (Nashville SC) right-footed shot from the center of the box is blocked.

1': Game is kicked off.

Pregame

Austin FC announced its starting lineup: Brad Stuver; Jhohan Romana, Matt Besler, Zan Kolmanic, Nick Lima; Tomas Pochettino, Alex Ring (C), Daniel Pereira; Danny Hoesen, Cecilio Dominguez, Rodney Redes.

Alex Ring returns for @AustinFC after serving his one-game suspension for the red card he got against Sporting KC.



Nashville SC announced its starting lineup: Willis; Lovitz, Romney, Johnston, Zimmerman, McCarty (C), Muyl, Godoy, Leal, Sapong, Jhonder.

Kickoff time

The game will kick off at 8 p.m. CST Sunday, May 23, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.

How to watch

Preview

Austin FC looks to rebound after suffering its second-straight loss of the season.

Austin FC is 2-3-0 (win-loss-draw) headed into the match against Nashville SC, who boasts a 1-0-4 record.

Momentum seemed to be in favor of Austin FC early, when the club pulled off a 3-1 comeback victory over Colorado followed by a 1-0 clean sheet against Minnesota United FC. Austin FC was even up 1-0 on the road against Sporting KC, with all signs pointing toward a historic start to the club's first MLS season. Austin FC let up that 1-0 lead and ultimately lost 2-1 to Sporting KC, and the momentum that once favored the verde and black was now seemingly swinging the other direction.

Nashville SC's only win of the season came against the New England Revolution, 2-0. Aside from the sole win, Nashville SC tied FC Cincinnati 2-2, tied Montreal FC 2-2, tied Inter Miami 0-0 and tied Real Salt Lake 0-0 in the most recent match. In their inaugural season, Nashville finished seventh in the Eastern Conference, reaching the playoffs before bowing out to the New England Revolution in the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Nashville goalkeeper Joe Willis is tied for the MLS league lead with three shutouts (with Pedro Gallese [Orlando City] and Andre Blake [Philadelphia Union]). Willis led the league with nine shutouts last season.

This match is the only scheduled meeting this season between Austin FC and Nashville SC.

Austin FC will get back its captain, midfielder Alex Ring, after being sent off in the Sporting KC game with a red card and suspended for the LA Galaxy match.

Austin FC, however, lost another defender due to injury when Hector Jimenez went down on the play of the first LA Galaxy goal. The club announced earlier this week Jimenez had sprained his left MCL and did not say what the timetable for his return would be. Jimenez's injury plagues an already diminished backline, with the losses of Ben Sweat (torn ACL) and Freddy Kleeman (sent to USL on loan).

This match will be the first one played at full capacity in Nissan Stadium in 450 days.

For the latest Austin FC news, visit kvue.com/austinfc. And to get the latest Austin FC news straight to your phone, text "SOCCER" to 512-459-9442.