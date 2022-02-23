HIGHLIGHTS: Austin FC 5-0 win over FC Cincinnati was largest margin of victory ever in MLS opener

For the latest Austin FC news, visit kvue.com/austinfc.

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin FC kicked off their second MLS season on Saturday, Feb. 26, against FC Cincinnati at 5 p.m. in Q2 Stadium.

Final: Austin FC 5, FC Cincy 0

What a start to the 2022 season for Austin FC. A squad that generally struggled to score goals in year one – but showed flashes of greatness – came out swinging offensively in year two. Austin FC's 5-0 win over FC Cincinnati was the largest winning margin in an MLS opener in league history, per club officials.

“The mentality of the group is to stay humble and hungry,” head coach Josh Wolff said after the match.

Less than two minutes into the match, Cecilio Dominguez put the Verde and Black on the board on a free kick from the left side. Within the first 15 minutes, captain Alex Ring and Sebastian Driussi had piled on two more.

"Anytime you can get the first goal, and get it relatively quickly in the game ... and off a set piece which is something these guys have put in work to be better at this year," Wolff said. "It's important. Obviously you want to get on the board quick, gain some momentum and put the opponent under pressure."

Austin FC controlled the possession and pace of the entire match. Austin FC out-possessed FC Cincinnati 57% to 43%. Dominguez finished his night with another goal to give Austin FC a 4-0 lead.

Moussa Djitte, who subbed on in the second half for Maxi Urruti, put in the fifth during stoppage time to put the final punch on the offensive clinic.

ICYMI: @AustinFC put on an offensive clinic against @fccincinnati, grabbing the largest margin of victory in a @MLS opener in league history. Full highlights here 👇🏼👇🏼#AustinFC #VERDE pic.twitter.com/UAeT15d5oM — Paul B. Livengood II (@IamLivengood) February 27, 2022

If the season opener is a look into the crystal ball for Austin's 2022 campaign, the Verde fans have a lot to be excited about.

"It's just three points ... first game of the season," Ring said of the 5-0 margin of victory. "We have a lot of games left so, of course, we are happy with our performance but I hope it gives us confidence in the way that we play. Now, it's just finding that consistency and keep winning games."

STATS:

Shots (on target): Austin FC 19 (5), FC Cincinnati 13 (2)

Possession: Austin FC 57%, FC Cincinnati 43%

Yellow cards: Austin FC 2, FC Cincinnati 2

Red cards: Austin FC 0, FC Cincinnati 0

Corners: Austin FC 3, FC Cincinnati 5

2nd half

90' + 2: AUSTIN FC GOAL: Moussa Djitte tip-toes down the end line and sneaks one in the goal for Austin's fifth goal of the night. Austin leads 5-0.

84': AUSTIN FC SUB: Moussa Djitte comes on for Maxi Urruti. Felipe Martins comes on for Sebastian Driussi.

70': AUSTIN FC SUB: Jhojan Valencia comes on for Alex Ring. Sebastian Driussi takes the captain's armband from Ring.

65': AUSTIN FC SUB: Ruben Gabrielsen comes on for Kipp Keller. Ethan Finlay comes on for Cecilio Dominguez.

61': AUSTIN FC GOAL: Sebastian Driussi got behind the defense and laid off an easy pass to Cecilio Dominguez, who sent home his second goal of the match. Austin FC leads 4-0.

61’: The flood gates are open at @Q2Stadium. Might need @Hunt_Wx to check the weather. @10_dominguez94 with his 2nd of the night. 4-0 #AustinFC on top. #VERDE pic.twitter.com/HS8uJggvp2 — Paul B. Livengood II (@IamLivengood) February 27, 2022

46': The second half has kicked off.

46' | You're gonna want to stay tuned in to this one, Austin. 😉 pic.twitter.com/xw2s0ModXX — Austin FC (@AustinFC) February 27, 2022

Halftime: Austin FC 3, FC Cincy 0

STATS:

Shots (on target): Austin FC 11 (3), FC Cincinnati 6 (1)

Possession: Austin FC 52%, FC Cincinnati 48%

Yellow cards: Austin FC 1, FC Cincinnati 1

Red cards: Austin FC 0, FC Cincinnati 0

1st half

43': AUSTIN FC GOAL: Back-to-back cheeky back heel flicks led to Diego Fagundez having the ball on his feet in the penalty area, where he laid off a pass to Sebastian Driussi. Driussi fired Austin's third goal of the first half. Austin leads, 3-0.

43’: @AustinFC with back-to-back cheeky back-heel flicks, which leads to a nice pass from @DiegolFagundez to @SebadriussiOk. 3-0 Austin, and my goal prediction is already wrong. But #AustinFC fans won’t mind, I’m sure. #VERDE pic.twitter.com/1FnIx9y8Cw — Paul B. Livengood II (@IamLivengood) February 26, 2022

13': AUSTIN FC GOAL: Alex Ring volleyed home a pass from the top of the 18-yard box by Nick Lima to give Austin FC a 2-0 lead.

13’: Oh captain the #VERDE captain, Alex Ring makes it 2-0. Strong start from #AustinFC pic.twitter.com/TMYHPQ5wiM — Paul B. Livengood II (@IamLivengood) February 26, 2022

2': AUSTIN FC GOAL: Ceclio Dominguez scores less than a minute into the match. 1-0, Austin FC leads. The goal came off an assist from a Zan Kolmanic free kick.

1': The 2022 season has kicked off from Austin!

Pregame

Austin FC announced its starting XI: verde newcomers Maxi Urruti and rookie Kipp Keller both got the start in game one. Alex Ring will don the captain's armband, as he did much of last season.

How to watch

AustinFC.com and the Austin FC & Q2 Stadium app (click here for availability) iOS: http://austinisverde.co/ios. Android: http://austinisverde.co/android. Note: iOS devices can cast the livestream to Apple TV, and Android to Chromecast.

Spanish Stream: Univision 62 Austin Mobile App



How to listen

ALT 97.5 FM (radio)

Spanish: TUDN Radio Austin (104.3-HD2, KLQB)

Where to watch: Austin FC Pub Club

Preview

Austin FC will start its second MLS season much differently than it did in its inaugural season: with a home match. In year one, Austin FC played eight straight away matches before coming home due to stadium construction. This year, the Verde and Black will get to host two matches before hitting the road. The club will also play four of its first six matches at home in 2022.

First up, FC Cincinnati.

FC Cincinnati comes to Austin for the first time as the league's worst team in 2021. FC Cincinnati finished last season with 20 points (4-22-8 record) at the bottom of the Eastern Conference. Austin FC finished last season as the Western Conference's second-worst team with 31 points (9-21-4 record).

Since last season, Austin FC has had quite the overhaul. The club had multiple players retire, loaned away one of its designated players, had a local product taken away in the MLS Expansion Draft and brought in a plethora of new signings in the offseason. You can read more about Austin FC's offseason moves in our 2022 season guide here.

The club introduced a new kit, the Sentimiento Kit, which will be worn in this game. The new kit will replace Austin's "Legends Kit" from year one.

The Verde and Black have retooled, regrouped and are "listos" for a brand-new slate in year two.

