Austin FC: A look at the journey starting Austin's first MLS team

The highly-anticipated kickoff to Austin's first-ever major professional league sports team has been a long time coming. In fact, it's been a multi-year process.

The highly-anticipated kickoff to Austin's first-ever major professional league sports team has been a long time coming. From inception to the first kick, it's been a multi-year process – one with many bumps along the way. But the city has shown it is ready to embrace this team.

In April, Austin FC will take the pitch for the very first time in Major League Soccer (MLS) action.

Bringing an MLS team to Austin :

Conversations about Austin getting an MLS franchise started in 2017 when rumors started circulating.

In 2018, then-owner of the Columbus Crew, Anthony Precourt, showed interest in moving his team to the Lone Star State. Precourt had been pushing for months prior to an Austin City Council vote in August of 2018 to relocate the Crew.

At that time, Austin was the largest city in the country without a major professional sports franchise.

RELATED:

Pushback from protesters

The Austin City Council heard from the public for months leading up to its decision to move forward with building a stadium for an MLS team and where it would be. McKalla Place and Circuit of the Americas were both options for where the soccer team could play.

Protesters voiced concerns throughout the process of potentially selecting McKalla Place as the site for Austin FC's stadium. They said they’d like to see the land use for something else that could benefit the City, such as affordable housing.

On Aug. 15, 2018, the Austin City Council voted 7-4 to bring an MLS stadium to McKalla Place in North Austin.

A week after the initial city council vote, Austin's soccer team got its name and logo: Austin FC. The club's identity was born. Support group MLS2ATX released the team's name and logo.

Ever since the City's decision, there were a few commitments made when the stadium deal was finalized, including a commitment to affordable housing.

Austin FC President Andy Loughnane explained that the commitment is to evaluate the opportunity for building somewhere between 135 and 140 affordable housing units.

"So when we created our partnership with the City of Austin, one of the commitments that we made was to help build out affordable housing. And on this 24-acre tract, there is an acre or so that can be evaluated for affordable housing units. And so our commitment, as is spelled out in the lease, is to over time continue to evaluate the opportunity to build out about 135, 140 affordable housing units. And we'll go through the analysis of how that can work out here on the stadium site," Loughnane said. "But we do have some time to do that and we will continue to do that with the affordable housing community. But that is that is part of an overall commitment to affordable housing."

Notably, in 2019, Austin FC's philanthropic branch, the 4ATX Foundation, donated $500,000 to foundation communities to support affordable housing projects in Austin.

A logo representing Austin

MLS2ATX said the badge incorporates elements that represent city pride, united roots, 11 layers, intertwined oaks and the FC tradition. The four "roots" in the tree on the team badge represent the different regions of Austin – north, south, east and west – "coming together to create a powerful foundation for our club."

Despite the approval from Austin's city council, there was growing opposition in Ohio to move the Columbus Crew to Austin. Precourt had been fighting all year long against a lawsuit filed in March 2018 by the Ohio Attorney General's Office and the City of Columbus, saying Precourt Sports Ventures didn't follow Ohio law with proper communication before talks of uprooting the team, then anchoring its roots in Texas' capital city.

In October 2018, the MLS released a statement announcing that the family of Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam and a Columbus investor group led by Pete Edwards Jr. were moving toward buying the Columbus team. Amid the news, Precourt still reassured the Austin FC would still happen.

"Regardless of the possibility of any bona fide investor group in Columbus closing on a transaction to assume operating rights to Columbus Crew SC, Austin FC will be playing MLS matches in the Texas state capital in the near future," Precourt said in a statement. "The club will likely begin playing at a date no later than the spring 2021 opening of the new, privately-financed stadium and soccer park at McKalla Place."

The MLS backed Precourt, saying it was still committed to launching Austin FC as an MLS team in Texas.

"Major League Soccer is excited to move forward in Austin with Precourt Sports Ventures [PSV] and their vision for Austin FC. Regardless of any scenario in Columbus, there is a clear path forward for PSV to operate Austin FC as a Major League Soccer club," the league said in a statement. "The strong support from Austin’s corporate community, government officials and passionate soccer fans is impressive. Austin is a flourishing, dynamic city that presents a great opportunity for MLS, and we look forward to finalizing plans to become the first major league team in the capital of Texas. While timing for Austin FC is still to be finalized, we are confident that the team will begin play no later than 2021 at the new, privately financed stadium and soccer park at McKalla Place. We applaud the Austin community, city leaders and Precourt Sports Ventures for their commitment to making this happen.”