Austin FC Mascot of Match, Candy, finds her dream fur-ever home

Candy, a 3-year old Anatolian Shepherd from Austin Pets Alive! was the lucky pup selected to be the mascot for Austin FC’s home match on July 7.

AUSTIN, Texas — We have an amazing pup-date for you, Austin!

One of Austin FC's honorary mascots has found her forever home. Candy, a 3-year-old Anatolian Shepherd from Austin Pets Alive!, was the mascot for Austin FC’s home match on July 7 against LAFC.

Well, on Sunday July 18, Kati and Luke Brandon adopted Candy, the shelter shared with KVUE! Candy has been one of a few mascots thus far as part of a partnership with the club and shelter.

A different dog available for adoption will be featured as the Austin FC Mascot of the Match for games at Q2 Stadium in the inaugural season.

Previous mascots Oso and Geraldine are still waiting to find their perfect match, the shelter said. To read more about Geraldine, read her story on KVUE by clicking here.

GREAT NEWS!!@AustinFC’s honorary mascot from the July 7th match vs LAFC has been adopted!



Candy now has her furever home thanks to @austinpetsalive, #AustinFC, & this loving couple!



The black and #verde feature a dog each home match that is available for adoption through APA pic.twitter.com/RjvLamcFpk — Emily Giangreco (@EmilyGiangreco) July 19, 2021

For the latest Austin FC news, visit kvue.com/austinfc. And to get the latest Austin FC news straight to your phone, text "SOCCER" to 512-459-9442.