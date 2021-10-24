Austin FC beats Houston Dynamo, 2-1

Austin FC will finish its slate in Copa Tejas matches on Saturday, Oct. 30 against FC Dallas.

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin FC may be eliminated from hoisting the MLS Cup trophy, but they're not eliminated from being Copa Tejas champs.

Sunday featured another matchup against Houston Dynamo with Lone Star State bragging rights on the line, and the Verde handled business at home, defeating the Dynamo, 2-1. The win shot Austin FC above both FC Dallas and Houston Dynamo in the MLS standings (31 for Austin FC, 30 for Houston, 29 for FC Dallas).

Cecilio Dominguez opened up the scoring for Austin FC after drawing a foul in the 18-yard box. Dominguez connected on the ensuing penalty kick after hitting the woodwork of both sides, then bouncing off the goalkeeper and in for an own goal.

Cecilio draws a foul in the box to set up this penalty kick: off both posts and in. 1-0 #AustinFC lead | #VERDE pic.twitter.com/w6wWk17bgP — Paul B. Livengood II (@IamLivengood) October 24, 2021

In the final seconds of extra time in the first half, Sebastian Driussi added on to the Verde lead, finding the bottom left corner. Austin FC entered the break up 2-0.

Driussi on the money 🎯 #AustinFC up 2-0 just moments before halftime. #VERDE pic.twitter.com/DUTwDxNsNH — Paul B. Livengood II (@IamLivengood) October 24, 2021

A clean sheet in the books until Nick Lima’s clearance attempt for Austin deflected off the knee of Julio Cascante for an own goal in the 91st minute of a five-minute stoppage time period. Austin FC held on, however, in the final minutes of the game to secure the win.

Austin FC, FC Dallas and Houston Dynamo all lie at the bottom of the Western Conference standings, each eliminated from MLS postseason play. With the win, Austin gained three points in the "Coja Tejas standings," giving the Verde a total of six on the season in these matches.

Austin FC will finish its slate in Copa Tejas matches on Saturday, Oct. 30 against FC Dallas. Austin FC will have to defeat FC Dallas in order to win the title as Texas' top team.

Austin FC's final home match is against Sporting Kansas City on Wednesday, Nov. 3.