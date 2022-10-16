Brewery near Q2 Stadium serves hordes of Austin FC fans before and after matches

Oskar Blues Brewery is about a 15-minute walk from the stadium, making it a popular spot for people to celebrate before and after the games.

AUSTIN, Texas — Sunday's Austin FC game was intense, to say the least. There were people screaming, jumping and shouting. With all the excitement, some may have celebrated a bit harder than they intended.

"We are going to celebrate, but I have to try to recover my voice," said Alex Camacho.

While it's no fun struggling to talk, it's worth it for an Austin FC game, according to some fans.

"The whole supporter section, we just got louder because that's what we do," added Camacho. "The boys showed up today."

"I love it," added Blair Barnett, another Austin FC fan. "This is what it's all about. It was a rough match. We went down, but we made it."

Everyone has their own way of celebrating Sunday's win. Many headed out to Oskar Blues Brewery, a spot right by Q2 Stadium.

"We had everybody show up early, including the bartenders," said Scott Rives, a bartender at the brewery. "We knew it was going to be one of those days. Lots of stir-crazy Austin FC fans ready for their first playoff game."

Rives said Austin FC home game weekends are some of the busiest for them. People go before and after the game because they're in close proximity to the stadium.

"It's definitely a good spot to park before the game and get your fill of beer and then skedaddle on to the game," said Rives.

The brewery staff knows soccer fans get caught up in the suspense and excitement of the match. They keep in mind people may have a drink too much out of the excitement and can't drive home. So, the brewery leaves the parking lot open so people can access it throughout the night.

"Folks can rest assured that their cars are safe back here, at least until the next day," he said.

Next week will again be busy for them because the Verde and Black has another big game. In the meantime, they'll continue to celebrate as history is made.

