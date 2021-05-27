Smithson Valley Rangers advance to Regional Semifinals with dramatic extra-innings win over Reagan

The Rangers are relishing their deep playoff run.

SAN ANTONIO — Last Saturday at North East Sports Park featured the following.

Smithson Valley vs. Reagan.

Two rain delays.

One lightning delay.

Extra innings.

And fireworks in the bottom of the eighth as the Rangers walked off to win the regional quarterfinal series two games to one to advance.

"Unbelievable crowds," said Smithson Valley Head Coach Chad Koehl. "It felt like the whole City of San Antonio was there. We knew we (were) never out, they knew they were never out. Fortunately for us, we came through at the end."

So now it is Eagle Pass this week with a date to the regional championship round on the line, and with all the drama and ups and downs the Rangers experienced against the Rattlers last week, that just might bode well for this week and beyond.

"It's good going to play in that atmosphere," said junior outfielder Kasen Wells. "Just knowing that going forward it is only going to get better."

Koehl reiterated that this despite the amazing success last weekend, this week is brand new.

"We completely went back to just refocus on the next challenge ahead, which is Eagle Pass, who has a great baseball team," he said.

This week is the deepest the Rangers baseball program has gone in the postseason since 2011, which means none of their current players have experienced this level of success and opportunity.

"I think we should prepare like we always do. It has been working so far, and if it has been working to this point why change it?" said junior outfielder Tim Arguello.

Wells added his positive thoughts as well.

"We're on a roll right now, and we've got lots of talented players on this team. We're just trying to keep things simple. Just try to keep doing what we've been doing."