SAN ANTONIO — Another week of high school football is fast approaching and Thursday night, we will get the week off with a bang. The Madison Mavericks take on the Smithson Valley Rangers in a game that is sure to entertain.

Both teams stumbled out of the gates to start the season, but both had nice bounce back games last week. This week, they play each other.

"We took better care of the ball, didn't turn it over as much, and we were a little less penalized," said Smithson Valley head coach Larry Hill. "We gave up a few less explosives, and we created more explosives."

His counterpart also had good things to say about his team's second game. "We didn't turn the ball over like we did the week before, and our offense just stepped up and dominated the front! They did a great job, and they are our MVPs for the week," said Madison head coach Blaine Pederson. "We've been tested. We've already felt adversity and gone through that, so I think we are going in the right direction. Hopefully this is another step for us to get better."

The players on both sides are looking forward to the challenge. "It is gonna be a fast, fast game, high motor. It is gonna be everything you wanna see," Madison Center Zachary Harris said.

Said Smithson Valley safety Mason Livingston: "It's gonna be a good game, you guys are in for a treat. We are gonna have to play hard, number one, which is always a given for the Smithson Valley Rangers. We're gonna have to play as team, and keep everybody on the same page, and we'll for sure win it."

Smithson Valley coach Larry Hill joked about the difficulty of the games he scheduled for his team. "I don't know who made our schedule, but when you play (Midland) Lee, Hendrickson and Madison, I'll say this, we are not gonna get a false sense of security," he said.

For both teams, Friday is their final pre-district matchup of the season, so they might as well make it a good one. And it will be good, if last year's game is any indication. Madison won that game last year, 17-14. This year's game is set to begin Thursday at 7 p.m. at Heroes Stadium.

