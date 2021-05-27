Simone Biles performing at AT&T Center in October

The most decorated gymnast of all time is headlining a touring show called "Athleta Presents Gold Over America Tour," and tickets go on sale June 11.

SAN ANTONIO — Simone Biles, the most decorated gymnast of all time, is headlining a touring show that will come to San Antonio this fall.

"Athleta Presents Gold Over America Tour" is scheduled to hit 35 cities, coming to the AT&T Center on October 6. In addition to a gymnastic and musical performances, the show hopes to spread messages of empowerment, body positivity, and mental health awareness.

“I love the sport of gymnastics and want to help create a show that captures the pure joy of performing,” said Biles, a 27-time Olympic gold medalist and a native of Spring, Texas. “Athleta Presents Gold Over America Tour will match athleticism and entertainment, all while celebrating the gold inside each of us!”

The roster of gymnasts performing will include Laurie Hernandez, Katelyn Ohashi, Morgan Hurd, Peng-Peng Lee, Danusia Francis and Jordan Chiles, among others.