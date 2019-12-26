Spurs (12-17) vs. Dallas Mavericks (19-10)

When, where: Thursday, 7 p.m., American Airlines Center, Dallas

All-time series record: Spurs lead 112-69

Last season: Spurs won 4-0

Season series: Mavs lead 1-0

Last meeting: Mavs 117, Spurs 110, Nov. 18, American Airlines Center

Spurs' last game: Beat Grizzlies 145-115, Monday, Memphis

Mavs' last game: Lost to Raptors 110-107, Sunday, Toronto

Spurs' last 10 games/streak: 6-4, won one

Mavs' last 10 games/streak: 6-4, lost one

Spurs' injury/inactive report: Forward Drew Eubanks (G League), out; guard/forward Keldon Johnson (G League), out; forward Luka Samanic (G League), out; guard Quinndary Weatherspoon (G League), out.

Mavs' injury/inactive report: Guard Antonius Cleveland (G League), out; forward/guard Luka Doncic (right ankle; sprain), questionable; guard/forward Josh Reaves (G League), out.

Notable: The Spurs end the week against Detroit on Saturday at the AT&T Center. The game against the Pistons will be broadcast by KENS 5, the Official Television Station of the San Antonio Spurs.

GAME PREVIEW

Humbled in a 25-point home loss against the Los Angeles Clippers last Saturday, the Spurs bounced back with a 145-115 rout of the Grizzlies two nights later in Memphis.

Overwhelmed by the Clippers, the Silver and Black looked like a different team against the Grizzlies. The 134-109 setback to L.A. is the worst at home this season.

The 145 points scored by the Spurs were the most ever given up by Memphis, and San Antonio's 46 first-quarter were the most ever scored against the Grizzlies in a quarter.

LaMarcus Aldridge scored a season-high 40 points to lead the Spurs, and DeMar DeRozan hit 10 of 11 shots and finished with 26 points and 10 assists.

"He (Aldridge) and DeMar led the way. It was great to see the whole team jump in," Spurs coach Gregg Popovich said. "We had a bad game last game. This is the way you react to something like that. I was really proud and happy for them.”

The Spurs (12-17) get back to the grind Thursday night against the Mavericks (19-10) in Dallas. The Mavs are 1-0 against S.A. this season, winning the first meeting 117-110 on Nov. 18 at the American Airlines Center.

Dallas is coming off a 110-107 road loss to Toronto, which trailed by 30 points with three minutes left in the third quarter. The Raptors' comeback set a franchise record.

Spurs forward DeMar DeRozan hit 10 of 11 shots and scored 26 points in Monday night's 145-115 blowout of the Grizzlies in Memphis.

Photo by Antonio Morano bit.ly/XR79FT / Special to KENS5.com

Mavs guard/forward Luka Doncic has missed the team's last four games with an ankle injury. He is listed as questionable for Thursday night, but he returned to practice Tuesday.

Doncic is averaging 29.3 points, 9.6 rebounds and 8.9 assists in 25 games.

Trey Lyles, who signed with S.A. in the summer, had his best game as a Spur in the win over the Grizzlies, finishing with 17 points, eight rebounds and four assists.

“I think tonight it just kind of came together for me, just being aggressive and taking shots as they came, and making plays for myself," Lyles said. "It showed.”

San Antonio shot 67.4 percent from the floor -- the highest in any NBA game this season -- and 62.5 percent from the three-point line in Memphis. The Spurs also recorded season highs in points and assists (36).

"Now it is just about letting that build our confidence, go out there and be consistent, go out there and play like this, especially on the defensive end every single night," DeRozan said.

The performance against the Grizzlies, DeRozan said "was definitely a point of pride. We have to go out there and play like this every night and not wait until we lose big to a team then respond. We have to go out there and make it a consistent thing.”