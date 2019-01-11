Spurs (3-1) vs. Golden State Warriors (1-3)

When, where: Friday, 9:30 p.m., Chase Center, San Francisco

All-time series record: Spurs lead 109-61

Last season: Spurs won 2-1

Last meeting: Spurs 111, Warriors 105, March 18, AT&T Center

Spurs' last game: Lost to Clippers 103-97, Thursday, Los Angeles

Warriors' last game: Lost to Phoenix Suns 121-110, Wednesday, San Francisco

Spurs' injury/inactive report: Not yet submitted

Warriors' injury/inactive report: Guard Stephen Curry (left hand fracture), out; guard/forward Jacob Evans (left adductor strain), out; forward Kevon Looney (neuropathy), out; forward Alen Smailagic (right ankle sprain), out; guard Klay Thompson (left ACL rehab), out.

Notable: Friday night's game will be the third of four in a row against Western Conference opponents for the Spurs, who are coming off a 103-97 loss to the Clippers in Los Angeles on Thursday night. The Silver and Black complete the stretch at home Sunday against the Los Angeles Lakers . . . The Spurs went 32-9 at home and 16-25 on the road last season.

GAME PREVIEW

Beaten for the first time this season Thursday night, the Spurs won't have much time to mull over the defeat.

The Silver and Black (3-1) cap their first back-to-back of the season Friday night against struggling Golden State (1-3). The Warriors were dealt a tough blow Wednesday when All-NBA guard Stephen Curry broke his left, non-shooting hand in a home loss to Phoenix.

Golden State already was playing without All-Star guard Klay Thompson, who is expected to miss the entire season after tearing an ACL in the 2019 Finals against Toronto.

San Antonio got off to a 3-0 start at home before falling short against the Clippers. Former Spurs All-NBA forward Kawhi Leonard led Los Angeles, finishing with 38 points, 12 rebounds and four steals in 34 minutes.

“He made some tough shots," Spurs forward DeMar DeRozan said. "Like any great player in this league, once they hit a few tough shots, you usually have to hope they miss after that.”

Leonard was at his best in the fourth quarter, scoring 15 points to help the Clippers pull away.

“It’s our first road game, and they’re just trying to figure out who they are and how to play with each other," Spurs coach Gregg Popovich said of his players. "We weren’t consistent enough with our physicality and execution and that sort of thing. But they hung in there. It’s not bad for the first road game.”

Leonard played with the Silver and Black for seven seasons before getting traded to Toronto in July 2018. He signed with the Clippers in July after leading the Raptors to their first NBA title last season.

“He’s tough," Spurs guard Derrick White said. "He made tough shots and he made adjustments. He’s one of the best players in the world for a reason. We’ll learn from it and try to make it more difficult for him next time.”

Popovich deferred to Clippers coach Doc Rivers when he was asked about Leonard's performance against the Spurs.

“Doc’s coaching him, I’m not," Popovich said. "I answered all those questions before the game. I said he had a great game, and there’s nothing else to say.”

Leonard was asked about winning against his former team.

“It is a good win," Leonard said. "They are a competitive group, well coached. Plus [Greg Popovich] is great and they played their butts off tonight.”

DeRozan led the Spurs' scoring with 29 points in 35 minutes, but he also finished with seven turnovers. White had 20 points off the bench, hitting 6 of 11 shots, including 3 of 4 from the three-point line. No other San Antonio player scored in double figures.

The Spurs' starters scored only 55 points. Forward LaMarcus Aldridge had just five points in 36 minutes, making 2 of 8 shots.