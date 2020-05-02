SAN ANTONIO — A big, fast and physical wide receiver, Wagner senior Josh Cobbs has the kind of upside that makes college recruiters salivate.

Cobbs finished his senior season with 27 receptions for 661 yards – almost pedestrian stats for a wide receiver in the age of the spread offense.

But his 17 touchdown catches and average of 24.4 yards per reception while playing in a run-oriented offense are the kind of numbers that attract attention.

Born and raised in San Antonio, Cobbs will be far from home the next time he puts on a football helmet. He committed to Wyoming in December and will sign a letter of intent on Wednesday.

"I'm definitely fired up about Wednesday," Cobbs said Tuesday. "This is one of the milestones in my life that I'm going to remember forever. I'll be the first member of my family to go college. I'll be able to check that box.

"I feel good about my decision. I'm excited but I'm pretty nonchalant about things. It'll be a big moment for me, but I'm ready to get back to work."

Wednesday is the first day of the NCAA's traditional signing period, which ends April 1. For decades, the first Wednesday in February meant only one thing to college football coaches and recruits throughout the country: National Signing Day.

But with the NCAA implementing an early signing period in December 2017, the first Wednesday in February has lost some of its luster on the sports calendar.

Still, it's a big day for players who haven't signed early. Two of Cobbs' teammates at Wagner, defensive end DeMarcus Hendricks and cornerback Avante Stevens, will sign with Division II Texas A&M-Kingsville on Wednesday.

Wagner football coach Charles Bruce has guided the Thunderbirds to the Class 5A Division I state semifinals each of the past two seasons.

David Flores / KENS5.com

Wagner football coach Charles Bruce said Wyoming is getting an outstanding student and quality football player.

"He's a phenomenal student," Bruce said. "First of all, he's unselfish as a player. He does a great job of blocking on the perimeter. He does a great job of blocking inside when you ask him to. He blocks so well that it sets up our play-action (pass). He gets wide open. He's always total effort."

Bruce agreed that Cobbs has the upside that college coaches look for.

"He's going to get faster," Bruce said. "He's going to get stronger. He's also a knowledgeable football kid that wants to be fed more. I told one college coach that he's like clay. You can mold him in any image that you want because he's going to give you all he's got."

Bruce said that Cobbs has just begun to scratch the surface of his potential.

"In this age of the spread offense, he's like a diamond in the rough," Bruce said. "His stats speak volumes for what we do. But imagine putting him in the spread offense, with that 6-4 frame, knowing that he can block for bubbles (screen passes), his upside is tremendous."

Cobbs had scholarship offers from four other FBS schools, including Army and Navy. He committed to Wyoming during his official visit to the Laramie campus in mid-December.

Per NCAA ruiles, college coaches aren't allowed to comment on recruits until they sign a national letter of intent.

"I like the Wyoming coaches and the environment up there," Cobbs said. "It's real laid back. I felt at home when I visited. I just want to concentrate on school and work on my craft, work on getting better as a receiver.

Wagner wide receiver Josh Cobbs, who will sign a letter of intent with Wyoming on Wednesday, and his mother, Elizabeth Casanova, during Cobbs' recruiting visit to Laramie.

Courtesy Photo

Cobbs, 6-foot-4 and 205 pounds, was more than a big-play receiver for Wagner. He was vital to the Thunderbirds' option offense as a blocker.

"I think the Wyoming coaches liked my blocking, and that I was able to showcase those skills as well as catching the ball," Cobbs said. "I have strong hands and can go up and get the ball at its high point.

"I think what separates me from other receivers is my physicality. I can go up and make tough catches, so I feel that I can do that and also block well."

Wyoming finished 8-5 overall and 4-4 in the Mountain West Conference. The Cowboys capped their season with a 38-17 victory against Georgia State in the Arizona Bowl on New Year's Eve.

That Wyoming runs a pro-style offense was a key factor in Cobbs' decision to sign with the Cowboys.

"That was definitely one of the things I was looking at whenever I was looking for a school," Cobbs said. "When Wyoming told me they run a pro-style offense, that was another big thing for me.

"Some people come out of college and it's hard for them to be in that offense. My plan is to get my degree and play in the league (NFL) someday. With us running that offense already, I'll be a step ahead."

Cobbs chuckled when he was asked about whether he think he'll be able to put up with the cold weather in Laramie.

"Surprisingly, it wasn't that cold when I went up and visited," he said. "It was a dry cold, dry air. It's not as cold as you would assume until the wind starts blowing. It may take some time to get used to it, but I'll be OK."

Cobbs expressed pride in the success Wagner had the past two years, when it competed in Class 5A Division I. The Thunderbirds were in 6A, the UIL's largest classification, before dropping to 5A in 2018.

Wagner will move back to 6A under the University Interscholastic League's reclassification and realignment, which was released Monday. The Thunderbirds will rejoin a district that includes Judson, Steele, Clemens and Smithson Valley.

"Dropping from 6A to 5A, I think the biggest difference, honestly, was the fact that we were a younger team in our last year in 6A," Cobbs said. "We had a lot of sophomores.

"We got better with experience and had a big senior class this past season. Things just got a lot better. I just felt that we grew as a team. It was great to see all that hard work and effort pay off."

The second of four children in his family, Cobbs said he's grateful for the support his mother, Elizabeth Casanova, and his stepfather, Anthony Hardeman, have given him through the years.

"My stepdad has really been a big part of my life, even when he and my mother separated," Cobbs said. "I've always considered him my dad. He's always been that male role model in my life. He and my mom have kept a great relationship. They've always put the kids first."

"My stepdad wasn't big on sports, but he always was big on me staying in school and keeping busy. My mom has always been there. She's been my No. 1 supporter."