Online-learning? This UIW brother-sister athlete duo has been at it for years

No matter what happens in colleges in the fall, the Kermets will be ready for it.

SAN ANTONIO — We know that university systems are transition to online-learning for summer classes. What is yet to be determined is what will happen in the fall semester at colleges around the country. Will it be virtual? Will it be in the classroom?

No matter what happens, an athletic brother-sister duo at the University of Incarnate Word will be ready for it. As it turns out, Marco and Sophia Kermet been getting used to this whole online-learning thing for years.

"It is very easy to get caught up int he convenience of online work because sometimes the assignments aren't due as soon as they are in regular school," said Marco, a UIW sophomore.

"I think I'd still be sad because I would miss my friends," Sophia Kermet added. "I would definitely want to go back to school."