LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Tennis champion Serena Williams has a lot of reasons to celebrate.

After winning countless accolades including 23 Grand Slam singles titles, 14 major doubles titles, ranked No. 1 women’s singles 8 times, and four Olympic gold medals, she can now add Wheaties to the list.

General Mills revealed Tuesday that Williams was selected for its limited-edition box.

During the process of deciding who would be on the coveted Wheaties box, they say Williams’ name came up “an overwhelming amount of times.”

Williams took her excitement to Instagram.

“In 2001, Wheaties paid homage to a true champion and an icon by putting her on the cover of a Wheaties Box. Althea Gibson was the FIRST Black Woman tennis player to be on the box. Today, I am honored to be the second.”

Althea Gibson, the first black woman to win a Grand Slam title in 1956, appeared on the box in 2001.

Williams joins the list of other tennis greats featured on the box including Ellsworth Vines, Chris Evert, Arthur Ashe, Andre Agassi and Pete Sampras.

Williams also made history in early June as she became the first athlete to be named to Forbes’ Self Made Women’s List.

The Wheaties limited-edition box featuring Serena Williams will hit stores in July.

