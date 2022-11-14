Scott Drew gets 400th Baylor win in dominant fashion against Northern Colorado

Drew took over the Bears program in 2003 and won his 400th game 19 years later

WACO, Texas — Baylor men's basketball coach Scott Drew was going for win number 400 as the head coach of the Bears on Monday Night.

In his nearly two decades as the coach of the Bears, he has won Big 12 titles, national championships, and was now going for the next milestone.

The Bears were taking on the University of Northern Colorado.

Baylor jumped out to a hot start, going into the half up 44-26.

The domination never stopped with the Bears winning.

Drew became Baylor's head coach on Aug. 22, 2003. 19 years later, he can cross 400 wins off the bucket list.