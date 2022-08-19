San Antonio's NBA 2K League player SELDUM, Rim Runners upset Pacers Gaming to advance to NBA 2K League 3v3 semifinals

The Airman from JBSA Lackland and his team pulled off another stunning win in the NBA 2K League 3v3 playoffs.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — There's been another huge upset in the NBA 2K League's 3v3 playoffs, courtesy of pro-am team Rim Runners, featuring San Antonio's own Donovan "SELDUM" Mass.

Mass, who serves as an airman at JBSA Lackland, and his team stunned the playoff field again with a 3-0 series sweep over the favorite, Pacers Gaming.

What makes the triumph extra-special is that Rim Runners qualified for the league 3v3 playoffs as an amateur team.

But the work isn't done for Mass and his team. Up next is the 3v3 semifinals, where Mass will be looking for another upset series win Saturday night in Indianapolis.

This is our 3rd @SELDUM_ post in a row and we don't care!



He and Rim Runners take down @PacersGaming 3-0😲



💻: https://t.co/v1LLynxNVO pic.twitter.com/ukFTlIF1wJ — NBA 2K League (@NBA2KLeague) August 20, 2022

Following the win over Pacers Gaming, we caught up with Mass (who scored 40 points in total during the series) about the win, his game, the City of San Antonio and much more.

Jeff Garcia: First off congratulations! What have you been seeing from yourself to elevate your game in this 3v3 playoff run?

Donovan Mass: Instead of focusing on my strengths, I have been focusing on my weaknesses. I've talked to my parents, my mom, and dad, and they want me to be in the NBA 2K League and they've been telling me to play like the kid you've been playing like since 2K17.

Just take care of business. Keep it simple. Don't be extra so with it. Just play smart, use a lot of IQ and take care of business. So I worked on that. Its been clicking.

How much did playing with NBA 2K League's Blazer 5 and Cavs Legion help you in this playoff run?

Mass: It was a great experience. It helped me a lot because I was able to get my feet wet with the league build. Got in some extra time with the league build than anyone else.

I was able to talk with different coaches that wanted me and wanted me to play with them and told me what my strengths and weaknesses were. What I can work on to make myself better.

I have been like a sponge. I've taken it all in. Added it to my game and just delivered it.

What's the vibe of the team after the win over Pacers Gaming?

Mass: We came in with a focus that we were the best team at 3v3. We just came out and showed it. Stick to the game plan. Who we were going to attack. How we were going to handle business.

.@SELDUM_ is showing us all why he should be in the league✊



Rim Runners lead 2-0 over @PacersGaming!



💻: https://t.co/v1LLynxNVO pic.twitter.com/uDLHOTLLWS — NBA 2K League (@NBA2KLeague) August 20, 2022

We're one of the best teams out there. We're all excited. Going to the semifinals and we're almost done!

How does it feel knowing you are representing San Antonio on the big NBA 2K League stage right now?

Mass: I love me some San Antonio! I love San Antonio! Good vibes. Good food. I love going out and meeting new people.

It's a good family culture and environment. I love it there. Shout out to my leadership [JBSA Lackland] for allowing me to play to be able to balance military and 2K League at the same time.

---