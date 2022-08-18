San Antonio's NBA 2K League player hits game-winner to lift Rim Runners to upset playoff-series win over Jazz Gaming

The JBSA-Lackland Airman slam down a stunning series win in the NBA 2K League 3v3 playoffs.

SAN ANTONIO — Talk about a huge upset to start the NBA 2K League's 3v3 playoffs as amature team Rim Runners, featuring San Antonio's own Donovan "SELDUM" Mass, stunned the playoff field with a 3-2 series win over Utah Jazz Gaming.

And what made the series win even sweeter is that the Alamo City's own SELDUM hit the game-winning dunk, along with nine points and four assists, to seal the 22-20 upset in Game 5 of the series.

"My team is excited," Mass said to KENS 5. "We pulled off the upset when no one believed in us. Our coach came up with a great scheme and we ran with it."

Jazz Gaming was the heavy favorite heading into the opening series versus Rim Runners that qualified as one of the few amateur teams to make it to the playoff stage.

"We watched a lot of film," Mass said. "Finding their weaknesses and how we can put it to our advantage."

Mass serves as an Airman at JBSA-Lackland Air Force Base, and has received two stints with the NBA 2K League this season with Blazer5 and Cavs Legion.

However, it was with his pro-am team where he made his biggest stamp on league history with the upset.

But the work isn't done for Mass and his team.

Up next is a date with the No. 1 seeded Pacers Gaming in the 3v3 playoff race.

"The job isn’t done so we got to go back, look at the film, and get ready for the number one seed," Mass said.

And he isn't resting on the big win over Jazz Gaming.

He knows he needs to be ready for a powerhouse Pacers team and it begins with the fundamentals: Simply practicing.

"I have a lot of work to improve on my end," Mass added. "I can’t really give out my sauce because we got to play again but I will definitely be practicing."

Mass and Rim Runners will face Pacers Gaming this Friday in the NBA 2K League's 3v3 Playoffs.