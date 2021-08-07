San Antonio woman experiences new life with new love of sports

Linda Gersham was never considered herself an athlete, until sports helped her with more then physical fitness.

SAN ANTONIO — Linda Gersham is living proof that anyone can fall in love with sports, no matter their age.

“I have to be honest, I did not have a love for sport," Gersham said. "I was the awkward child, I was the uncoordinated one, I was the last one chosen on any given team.”

Gersham is a resident at the Independent Living Community at Landon Ridge Alamo Ranch.

“When I moved here to Landon Ridge, there were the Olympics," Gersham said. "Everyone was going to participate. Brittanie was a real cheerleader telling me I could do it. I didn’t want to at first, but between Brittanie and my husband, I said, 'Alright I’ll do it, I’ll go for some of them.' And then I enjoyed it."

The Olympics helping develop Linda’s confidence, something she didn’t know she had.

“I liked that I was out of my comfort zone, that was totally something out of my comfort zone," she said.

With an increase in her physical activity, Gersham has seen an improvement in her everyday life.

“Just being more coordinated and sure of myself. I take the stairs as much as I can. Just dropping things and picking them up without losing your balance, reaching for things," said Gersham.

Her social life has also blossomed.

“I’m not shy anymore -- hardly. I am very involved, I didn’t know I could be much of a leader. I’ve organized different things that we do here," said Gersham.

After seeing how physical activity has improved her life, Gersham encourages others to get out of their comfort zone and try something new.