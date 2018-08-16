Hundreds of pro football players will descend on San Antonio in January to fight for a spot in the new Alliance of American Football. The league announced Thursday that all eight teams in the league will participate in a league-wide training camp in the Alamo City beginning January 4, 2019.

Over the course of the month, players on each of the eight teams will practice with new teammates and coaches. Teams will use that month to put in game plans for the opening game on February 9.

“To have the opportunity to launch our inaugural season within the football-rich state of Texas, but more importantly, the dynamic city of San Antonio, is a testament to the passion and commitment this city has for the game we all love,” said Charlie Ebersol, the league's co-founder and CEO.

Each team will use the month of practice to trim its roster from 75 players to 52. While players on the yet-unnamed San Antonio team will be settling in to their new home, the other seven teams will also use facilities in the Alamo City for the month. The other cities with teams in the AAF's inaugural season are Orlando, Atlanta, Memphis, Salt Lake City, Phoenix, San Diego and Birmingham, Alabama.

It won't be all football for the teams in San Antonio in January. Coaches, players and staff will participate in various philanthropic and community events throughout the city, according to the AAF.

“Since our very first conversation with The Alliance, we knew this would be a positive relationship for our entire city,” San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg said. “We’re pleased to offer all eight teams state-of-the-art training facilities and the city’s support as they work to build their teams’ foundation. When The Alliance convenes in San Antonio for the month of January, we will see a positive economic impact for our great city and San Antonians will have an opportunity to witness a new era in football unfold.”

The AAF's regular season begins February 9, 2019 on CBS and ends with a championship game in late April. In between, the eight teams will play a 10-game schedule, with games streaming live on the free Alliance app.

“We are even more excited to be hosting our very own Alliance San Antonio team and are looking forward to our first game in February," Mayor Nirenberg said. "San Antonio is ready.”

