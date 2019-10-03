SAN ANTONIO — Want to get your hands on an autographed game-worn jersey?

The San Antonio Spurs and Silver & Black Give Back will host a jersey auction benefitting local youth.

Autographed game-worn jerseys from the Spurs vs. Warriors game on March 18, as well as a full-team signed basketball are included in the auction.

The online auction will begin on March 11 at 10 a.m.CT and will run through March 18 at 10 p.m. CT.

A full list of auction items can be found at SBGB.org. All proceeds will benefit the official nonprofit of the San Antonio Spurs, Silver & Black Give Back.

Bids can be placed by texting "SASpurs" to 52182 or on spurs.com/auction.