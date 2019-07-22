SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs announced a five-game 2019 preseason schedule that tips off at home on Oct. 5.

Tickets will go on sale on Monday, July 22 at noon.

The Spurs will tip off the preseason at home, hosting the Orlando Magic at the AT&T Center on Saturday, Oct. 5.

Games against the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday, Oct. 13 and the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday, Oct. 18 are also set on the schedule.

