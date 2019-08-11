SAN ANTONIO — The 2020 class of the San Antonio Sports Hall of Fame was announced Thursday, and it's another great class.

Former UTSA Athletic Director Lynn Hickey, high school and college basketball great Stan Bonewitz, Jr., professional and Golden Glove champion boxer Mike Ayala, former San Antonio Spurs chairman and former USAA Chairman, General Robert McDermott, and the 1972 Trinity University Men’s Tennis team who won the NCAA Division I title, will be inducted into the San Antonio Sports Hall of Fame on Saturday, March 28, 2020 in the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center.

"I was real shocked. I was really shocked. I was surprised, I didn't even think about it," Ayala said.

Bob McKinley, a member of the historic Trinity University tennis team of 1972, added, "It was a surprise when they told us we had been inducted as a team. I thought, 'I didn't know they did that,' but it's pretty special."

MORE LOCAL SPORTS:

Aldridge scores 39 points on 19-of-23 shooting, leads Spurs to 121-112 win over Thunder

Cade Stephens leaves Canyon H.S. better place with last game approaching

H.S. FOOTBALL | No. 1 Judson, No. 3 Clemens clash in marquee matchup of regular season's final week

Spurs announce details, giveaway for Tony Parker Jersey Retirement Night