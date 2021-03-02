San Antonio school districts not planning to cancel spring sports; Metro Health says sports should be deferred

For the first time this year, Metro Health said contact sports within school systems should be deferred due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

SAN ANTONIO — In Texas, high school sports rule, but what if they’re put on hold? That's the latest guidance from local experts due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“In a time when there is a lot of community prevalence, you’ve got to have strong guardrails,” San Antonio Metro Health Medical Director Dr. Junda Woo said.

For the first time this year, Metro Health said contact sports within school systems should be deferred. They said with new variants of the coronavirus starting to spread across the county, now is the time to be proactive in the fight against the virus.

“The case rates go up and people start being more careful and then as soon as they start to go down people relax again and we never go back down to numbers that are manageable,” Dr. Woo said.

North East Independent School District executive director of communications Aubrey Chancellor said the district feels comfortable with the safety protocols they have in place when it comes to their athletic programs.

Right now, the have no plans to cancel any sports this year.

“I think to preemptively cancel something like that would be a real disservice to kids,” Chancellor said. We have canceled out basketball season for several weeks, now we’re going forward and it hasn’t been a problem.”

Other San Antonio school districts said similar things as well.

The San Antonio Independent School District sent KENS 5 a statement Wednesday saying:

“San Antonio ISD has among the most stringent extracurricular participation requirements and safety protocols among area school districts. Only varsity teams are allowed to convene, and all athletes must take a PCR test weekly to remain eligible for competition. Of the over 50,000 PCR tests administered to date, we maintain an approximate 1% positivity rate.



We understand the importance of the senior year for potential athletic scholarships and will continue to allow our students to participate in UIL events following the appropriate protocols.”

Northside ISD released a statement Wednesday saying:

“Northside ISD has followed strict protocols since the beginning of the school year in our athletic program to help ensure the safety of our student athletes, coaches, and spectators. Under those protocols, we have quarantined whole teams that have been impacted by COVID while continuing to allow teams not impacted by COVID to compete. At this time, we have no plans to discontinue any of our athletic programs. We do intend to continue following all of the established safety protocols we have put in place under the guidance of the University Interscholastic League (UIL) and the Texas Education Agency (TEA).”

Chancellor said they’ll need to see more before making a decision to cancel sports indefinitely.