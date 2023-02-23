Bull rider takes on San Antonio Rodeo with unorthodox riding style

Trevor Reiste overcomes injury to get back on the bull, and back into thrilling competition.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo is days away from wrapping up for another year, but not before veteran PRCA bull rider Trevor Reiste has an opportunity to bring home the title.

He made the semifinals and will have an opportunity to advance to the Saturday night finals.

What sets Reiste apart? Well, you might say he rides in reverse. And not that kind of reverse, but rather this kind:

"Lots of guys ride with their palm up," Reiste said. "I had some wrist injuries and things, and I actually now ride with my hand backwards from everybody else."

You might imagine or even visualize how much more difficult bull riding might be with your one hand over the grip instead of underneath it, but Reiste has mastered his unique method.

"It is quite difficult because you can't use your arm as much," he said. "It is more of a shoulder trap muscle, and you can't get your hips down to your rope as fast."

Reiste acknowledged it is a disadvantage compared to other riders, but one that he himself has to take advantage of because of the hand injury.

"It is easier to get off your rope and out of position that way, and so I spend lots of time in the gym strengthening everything I need to strengthen that makes it work for my riding style."

Reiste says it is completely normal to him now, evidenced by his continued success on the pro circuit.

"I've done it for a long time now, and I don't even think about it," he said. "Bull-riding is just muscle memory; it is all feel. If you are thinking about it you are probably getting bucked off."

"You can't think about anything at all. You've just got to keep hustling and stay in the center."

Reiste says he never once thought about the wrist injury ending his career. In his mind it was simple: "Adapt and survive."

The Iowa cowboy hopes to win the San Antonio Rodeo bull-riding championship by the end of the weekend.