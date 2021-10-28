One San Antonio household, two undefeated football programs

The Rittimann family is football-happy these days, thanks to the success being attained by father and son.

SAN ANTONIO — Things are good in the Rittimann household these days, even if talking about why things are good could amount to a jinx.

"He said it was OK, so I'm OK because I haven't really talked about it all season, but we're excited," said Patti Rittimann.

The "he" is her husband, Ron, who has coached the Alamo Heights Mules to an undefeated season thus far. But he's not the only Rittimann seeing big-time success on the gridiron; there's also Ron and Patti's son, Hunter, an offensive graduate assistant with the 8-0, nationally ranked UTSA Roadrunners.

"Alamo Heights wants to set the expectation for UTSA," Patti Rittimann said. "'If we're undefeated we want them to be undefeated.'"

The math is simple to this point. It has been win after wins for both programs for an amazing combined record of 16-0.

That's been exciting for the family, but has that excitement come with nerves? Not entirely.

"At Alamo Heights I know our halftime adjustments are gonna be good, I seriously do!" Patti said. "I just know the way they handle things."

She also loves what's been happening with the Roadrunners, but admitted she was somewhat anxious after the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs jumped out to an early 7-0 lead against them.

"I was a little nervous after the first drive that LA Tech had, but then after that they settled in and just dominated the rest of the game."

Between Friday and Saturday every weekend, the Rittimanns are all about football games. And they're all about talking over the football games every other day of the week.

"Sometimes Hunter will call and want to talk to Dad, and I make (him) put in on speaker because they wanna have their private conversation and talk about the game, but I feel like I know what is going on," she said.

This banner 2021 season has been quite the run for both programs, and those runs are still going. That makes San Antonio football fans wonder: How long might this last? We decided to stay away from that topic as much as we could.