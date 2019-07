SAN ANTONIO — Calling all hockey fans! The San Antonio Rampage have released their 2019-2020 regular season schedule.

Mascot, T-Bone the Bull, will welcome fans to the AT&T Center starting October 4 at 7 p.m. They'll be taking on Manitoba to kick off their 76 game season.

Fans can look forward to Bud Light $1 Drink Nights on Fridays. Don't worry, fountain drinks are also $1 for the kiddos.

All regular season games will be streamed online on AHLTV and you can purchase tickets on their website.