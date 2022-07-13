Q&A: San Antonio pro-esports player getting another shot at the NBA 2K League

San Antonio's Donovan "SELDUM" Mass gets the call to join Blazer 5 Gaming and makes quite the debut.

SAN ANTONIO — Airman at San Antonio's Lackland Air Force Base, Donovan "SELDUM" Mass, is getting another shot at the big virtual stage - The NBA 2K League.



SELDUM has been chasing his dream to make it to the NBA 2K League for years and is starting to gain steam to realize his goal.

In April, the San Antonian got the call up to join Cavs Legion but on a temporary basis. He jumped at the opportunity and made a big splash.

"I feel like it’s a great step in getting into the league next year by showing now that I belong," Mass said. "I want to prove all the doubters wrong and give it all I got."

But his dreams didn't stop after his time with the Cavs was over.

He's getting another chance and this time with Blazer 5 Gaming, the NBA 2K League affiliate of the Portland Trail Blazers and he scored 27 points in his Blazer 5 debut.

In this Q&A, we catch up with Mass about his time with the Cavs, Blazers 5 Gaming and much more.

Jeff: How was the time with Cavs Legion?

Mass: The time with Cavs Legion was a great, rude awakening about the positive and negative about the league. It was the experience I needed to get my feet wet in the NBA 2K League.

What did you learn with your first time with the NBA 2K league?

Always stay practicing as much as possible and film is very important when it comes to figuring out your opponents strengths and weaknesses.

Shake this off and lock In for the next one. https://t.co/N0VXkE4HjA — SELDUM ❄️ (@SELDUM_) July 13, 2022

How excited are you to be joining Blazer 5?

I’m really excited to play with Blazer 5. Having a chance to get the momentum going for the guys by trying to put a win in the column is always a good feeling. Going to give it my best shot and take it one possession at a time.

You qualified for the league's 3v3 playoffs. How tough was it to make it and what did you learn?

Making it to the 3v3 Playoffs with my friends in the 2K community was a great feeling. We have a chance at $600,000 and take some money out of the pros pocket. This helps us prove that we belong in the league.

How's the support from San Antonio?

I’ve seen some support in San Antonio actually. I’ve had some people come up and say "Hi" to me and I’ve run games in the park with them and it’s just feels good that the San Antonio community has your back like that.