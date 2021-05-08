San Antonio Pony League baseball team wins World Series

A local baseball team took its talents to Louisiana and came back to the Alamo City as World Series champions.

SAN ANTONIO — "We didn't know what we were going up against. It's the best of the best out there," said Michael Mendez, the Wolfpack 6U assistant coach.

Whether it's the Pony World Series, the College World Series, or THE World Series, it's an honor to wear the ring and call yourself a champion.

"Ended up playing one of the local teams from here for first place, and we got it," Mendez said.

The Alamo City Wolfpack 6U baseball team took its talents to Louisiana to compete in the Pony World Series representing not only the Normoyle Pony League, but also San Antonio.

"We were nervous coming in, but we were confident. We knew the boys had it. We knew the boys could do it," said Gracie Salazar, a Wolfpack 6U team mom. "We had gotten that far, and we were already there. The boys vibed off of that and they did what they had to do."

The team might be young, but they knew what needed to be done to become a champion.

"Play hard and run fast," said MJ Mendez, the Wolfpack 6U first baseman.

"We hit home runs, catch pop flies, and stop grounders," said Jace De La Fuente, the Wolfpack 6U centerfielder.

"My friend MJ, he hit the game winning run, then my friend Kai scored and we won the World Series," said Ethan Villarreal, the team's second baseman.

With rings on their fingers and medals around their necks, they hope their success shines a light on the talent in their league and in the Alamo City.

"It puts us out there and it lets it be known that our boys are working and putting in the work, and that we have awesome baseball players coming out of Normoyle and coming out of San Antonio," Salazar said.