San Antonio Missions to host Texas Collegiate League team this summer

SAN ANTONIO — Live baseball is coming to Wolff Stadium this summer!

The San Antonio Missions announced Thursday it will host a team at the stadium in the 2020 Texas Collegiate League. The TCL has ten teams total and are made up of active college players from different colleges and universities around the country. The league is Texas' first major collegiate summer wooden bat league.

Four of the teams are already affiliated with the TCL. They include Acadiana Cane Cutters (Lafayette, LA), Brazos Valley Bombers (Bryan-College Station, TX), Texarkana (TX) Twins and Victoria (TX) Generals.

Five of the teams are already in Minor League Baseball (MiLB) and are joining the TCL this year. They include San Antonio, which will play as the Flying Chanclas, DoubleA Amarillo (two teams), Frisco and Tulsa, and Triple-A Round Rock.

“We are extremely excited to be hosting live baseball at Wolff Stadium this summer for the San Antonio community,” said Flying Chanclas President Burl Yarbrough. “We take great pride in bringing the best entertainment to our fans. The TCL allows our community to return to watching the game they love as well as gives college players the chance, they might not have had otherwise, to play baseball and showcase their skills.”

The league said information on team names and game schedules will provided at a later date.

Social distancing protocals and standards will be in place for games at Wolff Stadium. Click here for more information on those.