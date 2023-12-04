San Antonio Missions blank Frisco 4-0 in home opener, improve to .500

Infielder Evan Mendoza launched San Antonio's first home run in Tuesday night's victory.

SAN ANTONIO — After dropping two of three in Tulsa over the weekend, it was home sweet home for the Missions on Tuesday night. In front of a crowd of nearly seven thousand fans, the San Antonio offense left the yard twice in the first three innings to gain an early lead. The pitching staff did its job on their way to a 4-0 shutout victory.

Prior to the start of the game, fans at Nelson Wolff Stadium were treated to a first some big names during the pregame festivities. Mayor Ron Nirenberg threw out the ceremonial first pitch to David Robinson. Plus, Manu Ginobili announced ‘Play Ball’ to the fans. A flyover occurred courtesy of the Texas Air National Guard.

After having some offensive struggles in Tulsa, the Missions used the long ball to take an early lead against the RoughRiders. Facing Ryan Garcia, Evan Mendoza hit the first Missions home run of the season in the second inning. Tirso Ornelas one inning later added a solo homer of his own. The Missions held a 2-0 lead after three innings of play.

Nolan Watson was the starter for the Missions. In three innings of work, he allowed one hit, two walks and struck out two batters. Seth Mayberry added a scoreless frame in the fourth inning. Justin Lopez, a former infielder in the Padres system, pitched a scoreless fifth inning.

Despite the two solo home runs, Garcia lasted five innings and allowed four hits along the way. He issued two walks and struck out four batters. Marc Church took over in the sixth inning.

The Missions added their third run of the game in the bottom of the sixth inning. Facing Church, Ornelas hit a double to start the inning. After striking out Mendoza, Church allowed an RBI double to Korry Howell. San Antonio improved their lead to 3-0.

Ginobili, Robinson, and Nolan Ryan come to San Antonio Missions' home opener 1/40

2/40

3/40

4/40

5/40

6/40

7/40

8/40

9/40

10/40

11/40

12/40

13/40

14/40

15/40

16/40

17/40

18/40

19/40

20/40

21/40

22/40

23/40

24/40

25/40

26/40

27/40

28/40

29/40

30/40

31/40

32/40

33/40

34/40

35/40

36/40

37/40

38/40

39/40

40/40 1 / 40

San Antonio continued to add insurance runs in the bottom of the seventh inning. Facing Ricky Devito, Luis Aviles Jr. hit a single and then stole second base. On the play, he advanced to third on a throwing error from Devito. Aviles Jr. came around to score on a sacrifice fly from Daniel Johnson. The Missions improved their lead to 4-0.

Henry Henry added a scoreless frame in the sixth inning and Lake Bachar handled the duties for 1.2 innings. Jared Koenig finished off the game retiring all four batters he faced to clinch the opening victory.

Up next

The San Antonio Missions will continue their six-game series with the Frisco RoughRiders on Wednesday, April 12th. Right-hander Efrain Contreras (0-1, 9.00) is scheduled to pitch for the Missions. Right-hander Jack Leiter (0-0, 8.31) is scheduled to pitch for Frisco. First pitch is slated for 7:05 p.m. from Nelson Wolff Stadium.