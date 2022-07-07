San Antonio improved to 41-35 with Thursday night's win.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Missions – donning their Flying Chanclas colors and uniforms – managed a dramatic 2-1 win over the visiting Frisco Rough Riders Thursday night, salvaging a three-game series dominated by the opponent up to this point.

With the game tied 1-1 in the bottom of the ninth, the Flying Chanclas loaded the bases against Frisco hurler Triston Polley. Polley, sporting a low ERA of 1.17 for the year, went on to plunk San Antonio third baseman Connor Hollis, sending the local team home happy.

The Flying Chanclas remained in position to win thanks to a gem of a performance by starting pitcher Reggie Lawson (7.0 IP, three hits, 1 earned run), who outlasted opposing starter Owen White (6.0 IP, 5 hits, 1 earned run).

Walk-off hit-by-pitch lifts Flying Chanclas over visiting Frisco 1/33

2/33

3/33

4/33

5/33

6/33

7/33

8/33

9/33

10/33

11/33

12/33

13/33

14/33

15/33

16/33

17/33

18/33

19/33

20/33

21/33

22/33

23/33

24/33

25/33

26/33

27/33

28/33

29/33

30/33

31/33

32/33

33/33 1 / 33

Three San Antonio players tallied multihit games, including Hollis, outfielder Thomas Milone and left-fielder Tirso Ornelas.

San Antonio next heads out to Frisco for another three-game series against the Rough Riders in their home ballpark.

---

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.