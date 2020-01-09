San Antonio ISD to delay athletics until October 5

The start date could also happen sooner if coronavirus case totals in Bexar County continue to trend in a positive direction.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio ISD said Tuesday it will delay all in-person athletics until October 5.

According to a tweet from the SAISD Athletics Twitter account, the start date could also happen sooner if coronavirus case totals in Bexar County continue to trend in a positive direction.

New Start Date for SAISD Athletics. pic.twitter.com/XGUWVF5bKJ — SAISD Athletics (@SAISDAthletics) September 1, 2020

"The October 5th start date will allow us to crown a District Champion in football, volleyball, cross-country, tennis and participate in the UIL state playoff at the varsity level," said Todd Howey, SAISD Athletic Director.

Bexar County has seen a significant decrease in daily reported cases of coronavirus since late July. However, the average weekly case numbers remain above levels that prompted school closures last spring.

The county reported Monday that the community positivity rate for coronavirus testing has decreased to 7.8 percent. Health officials have set 5 percent as the goal ahead of in-person instruction at schools.