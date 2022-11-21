San Antonio will host its fourth NCAA Women's Final Four in 2029

The announcement comes after months of work by San Antonio's organizing committee to bring the event back to the Alamodome.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio has been selected by the Division I Women’s Basketball Committee to host the 2029 NCAA Women's Final Four.

The announcement was made Monday after months of work by San Antonio's organizing committee to bring the Women's Final Four back to the Alamo City for the fourth time.

The committee also named the following cities as hosts for other Final Four tournament years: Columbus, Ohio (Nationwide Arena) in 2027, Indianapolis (Gainbridge Fieldhouse) in 2028, Portland, Oregon (Moda Center) in 2030 and Dallas (American Airlines Center) in 2031.

Seven cities were named as finalists back in June. Sacramento, California (Golden 1 Center) and Tampa, Florida (Amalie Arena) were not chosen as Final Four host sites during this cycle.

San Antonio has previously hosted the Women's Final Four three times, in 2002, 2010 and 2021. In 2021, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, San Antonio and the surrounding region played host to the entire 63-game NCAA Division I Women's Basketball Championship, which relied on a controlled environment.

The Alamodome was the site when Stanford claimed the 2021 title in front of a limited capacity audience but was also the site in 2002 when the all-time Women's Final Four attendance record was set when 29,619 were at the national semifinal games and the national championship game.

"We are grateful to all of the cities that submitted bids to host future Women’s Final Fours," Nina King, chair of the committee and athletics director at Duke, said in June when the semifinalists were named. "The increased interest in this bid cycle, from so many cities throughout the country, is a result of the continuous growth of women’s basketball and support for this premier national women’s championship. We are confident that a Women’s Final Four held at any of these sites would flourish."

The finalist cities submitted final bids by July 1, and staff and committee members conducted site visits through August and September. The finalist cities also delivered presentations to the committee earlier this month, after which the committee voted on the sites for 2027-31.

Both Sacramento and Portland were bidding to host their first Women’s Final Four. Columbus hosted in 2018, and Dallas hosted in 2017 and will host again in 2023, while Indianapolis (2005, 2011 and 2016), San Antonio (2002, 2010 and 2021) and Tampa (2008, 2015 and 2019) each have hosted three times.