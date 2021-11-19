KENS 5 High School Football Roundup | Nov. 18-20, 2021

SAN ANTONIO — Get the latest updates on high school football scores from around San Antonio and South-Central Texas here at KENS5.com.
Thursday, Nov. 18
Gregory-Portland 55, Southwest Legacy 13
Friday, Nov. 19
Lake Travis 56, East Central 14
Veterans Memorial 26, Southwest 7
Alamo Heights 55, Austin McCallum 28
Liberty Hill 51, Boerne Champion 14
Rouse 59, Floresville 19
Westlake 70, New Braunfels 7
Bowie 28, Smithson Valley 21
Vandegrift 38, Steele 0
Central Catholic 38, Fort Worth All Saints 28
