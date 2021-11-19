x
KENS 5 High School Football Roundup | Nov. 18-20, 2021

Get updated scores for games across South-Central Texas...

SAN ANTONIO — Get the latest updates on high school football scores from around San Antonio and South-Central Texas here at KENS5.com.

---

Thursday, Nov. 18

Gregory-Portland 55, Southwest Legacy 13

---

Friday, Nov. 19

Lake Travis 56, East Central 14

Veterans Memorial 26, Southwest 7

Alamo Heights 55, Austin McCallum 28

Liberty Hill 51, Boerne Champion 14

Rouse 59, Floresville 19

Westlake 70, New Braunfels 7

Bowie 28, Smithson Valley 21

Vandegrift 38, Steele 0

Central Catholic 38, Fort Worth All Saints 28

---

Photos

Southwest Legacy's season comes to an end against Gregory-Portland

New Braunfels dominated by Westlake on the gridiron, booted from playoffs

Boerne downs CC Miller to stay alive in playoffs

Steele's season comes to an end against Vandergrift

---

