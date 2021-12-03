KENS 5 High School Football Roundup | Dec. 3-4, 2021

Just a handful of San Antonio-area teams were still still alive at the onset of the fourth round of playoff action.

SAN ANTONIO — With the arrival of December comes the fourth round of high school football playoff matchups in Texas, and a handful of Alamo City-area teams are still in the mix as they chase gridiron glory.

That includes undefeated Brennan and Alamo Heights, taking on Lake Travis and Liberty Hill this weekend, respectively. In the lower classes, Fredericksburg, Cuero, Poth and Shiner are among the smaller schools looking to advance.

Check out all of the results involving area teams below.

---

Friday, Dec. 3

Liberty Hill 43, Alamo Heights 40

Cuero 35, Navarro 28

Franklin 66, Poth 0

Falls City 34, Burton 20

---

Attending a Friday Night Football game? Join the KENS 5 FNF Team! Share your photos, videos and score updates using #kens5eyewitness or post on our KENS 5 Facebook page!