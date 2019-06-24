SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio soccer fans will have the opportunity to watch their home team in person or on national TV this week. The match on Wednesday, June 26 against El Paso Locomotive FC at Toyota Field will be carried on ESPNews.

The contest kicks off at 7:30 p.m. and the team will be sporting new silver and black alternate jerseys. The team released images of the new kits on social media Monday to plenty of fanfare.

With the increased attention of the USL’s featured game of the week, San Antonio FC is offering a ticket deal to try to pack Toyota Field. Any fans who purchase (or have purchased) single-game tickets for July 3 or July 13 can receive complimentary tickets to the match this Wednesday. The games on June 26, July 3 and July 13 are all $1 drink nights, featuring $1 beer and soda at all concession stands.

San Antonio FC sits in 16th place in the USL’s Western Conference standings about midway through the season. The team has four wins, eight losses and four ties, but has been much stronger at home than on the road. El Paso Locomotive FC is one of the conference’s better teams, with a record of seven wins, three losses and five ties.

For fans who can’t make it to Toyota Field in person, ESPNews will televise the game. You can also watch on the ESPN app on Xbox Live, smartphones, smart TVs and tablets through a TV provider.

