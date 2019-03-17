SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio FC (0-1-1) fell 1-3 to Portland Timbers 2 (1-0-1) on Saturday night at Toyota Field. A goal from midfielder Jack Barmby was not enough to salvage a point at home for the Alamo City club.
“We created more opportunities than I’ve seen in a long time with this team, and yet we came out with only one goal off a penalty and nothing else,” SAFC Head Coach Darren Powell said. “We need to do a lot better and the bottom line is [this is] a collective effort.”
The Timbers opened the scoring in the 18th minute after midfielder Todd Wharton found the end of a pass from teammate Foster Langsdorf and beat goalkeeper Matthew Cardone for the 1-0 lead.
SAFC then found the equalizer ten minutes later after Barmby was taken down inside the box by the visitors’ goalkeeper to earn a penalty kick, which he converted from the spot to score his first club goal against his former team.
Portland then regained the lead just four minutes later after midfielder Marvin Loria found the back of the net following a breakaway to make it 1-2. The Timbers found a third goal in the 78th minute after Loria struck again with a left-footed shot from the top of the box.
San Antonio FC midfielder Leeroy Maguraushe made his professional debut on the night after coming on as a substitute in the 78th minute, while midfielder Walter Restrepo made his club debut in his return to Toyota Field since he played for the San Antonio Scorpions in 2014.
SAFC will return to USL Championship action as they travel for the first time this season to face Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC at Weidner Field on Saturday, March 23 at 7 p.m. CT.
Scoring Summary:
Timbers 2: 0-1, Todd Wharton (Foster Langsdorf assist) 18’
SAFC: 1-1, Jack Barmby (penalty) 28’
Timbers 2: 1-2, Marvin Loria 32’
Timbers 2: 1-3, Marvin Loria (Eryk Williamson assist) 78’
Disciplinary Summary:
SAFC: Yellow Card (Pecka) 14’
Timbers 2: Yellow Card (Eryk Williamson) 66’
Timbers 2: Yellow Card (Roy Miller) 68’
SAFC: Yellow Card (Jack Barmby) 72’
Timbers 2: Yellow Card (Brayan Hurtado) 79’
SAFC: Yellow Card (Kai Greene) 87’
Attendance: 6,112
SAFC Starting XI: GK: Matthew Cardone; D: Kai Greene, Joshua Yaro, Amer Didic, Eby Ackon; M: Pecka (c), Billy Forbes, Cristian Parano (Walter Restrepo 85’), Jack Barmby (Leeroy Maguraushe 78’), Lance Laing (Bradford Jamieson IV 70’); F: Ever Guzman
Substitutions Not Used: Jonathan Viscosi, Pascal Eboussi, Johnny Fenwick, Michael Lahoud
Postgame Notes:
- San Antonio FC played its 50th regular season match at Toyota Field tonight…after the 3-1 loss to Portland, San Antonio’s overall regular season home record stands at 25-9-16 through the 50 matches
- San Antonio FC midfielder Jack Barmby scored the lone goal for SAFC via a penalty kick in the first half…marks the first goal for Barmby on the season, which came against his former club…the goal was Barmby’s first since 9/22/18 at Fresno while he was with the Timbers 2
- For just the first time in club history, SAFC has conceded three goals in back-to-back regular season matches…SAFC gave up three goals in just five matches during the 2018 season
- SAFC midfielder Cristian Parano recorded two shots, one key pass, nine possessions gained, and an 87.9 percent passing accuracy in the match…the Argentinian added two tackles and three interceptions in 85 minutes