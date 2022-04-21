SAFC downs Austin FC, 2-1, in historic win over MLS club

“It’s a massive moment," Head coach Alen Marcina said of Wednesday's win.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio FC topped Austin FC of MLS Wednesday night, 2-1, in extra time, advancing the club to the fourth round of the Lamar Hunt US Open Cup. The win is also the first victory over an MLS club in SAFC history.

After a scoreless first half, Austin scored early in the second to take a 1-0 lead in the 47th minute. The lead held until the 82nd minute, when Justin Dhillon found Elliot Collier to put the ball in the back of the net and even it up.

SAFC’s defense held for the rest of regulation, before breaking through six minutes into extra time. Mitchell Taintor headed a ball across the front of the net for Carter Manley to head down and into goal.

“It’s a massive moment and it is fantastic that the city of San Antonio gets to share this moment," Head coach Alen Marcina said after the victory. "It feels great, and I am just so proud of the players. They left everything out on the field. (I'm also) thankful for the fans, supporter groups, how they were loud, especially going into overtime; they were so loud. Our players feed off the energy."

San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg took in the game, and tweeted pride in the Alamo City team's play following the matchup.

The busy week for SAFC continues on Saturday, with the team traveling to play New Mexico United at 8:00 p.m. CT.

Scoring Summary:

ATX: 1-0, Diego Fagundez (Assisted by Sebastian Driussi) 47’

SAFC: 1-1, Elliot Collier (Assisted by Justin Dhillon) 82’

SAFC: 2-1, Carter Manley (Assisted by Mitchell Taintor) 96’

Disciplinary Summary:

SAFC: Yellow Card (Elliot Collier) 16’

ATX: Yellow Card (Hector Jimenez) 36’

SAFC: Yellow Card (Shannon Gomez) 45’

ATX: Yellow Card (Zan Kolmanic) 90+5’

SAFC: Yellow Card (Henrik Sakshaug) 120+3’

SAFC: Yellow Card (Jordan Farr) 120+4’

Attendance: 7,922

SAFC Starting XI: GK: Jordan Farr; D: Mitchell Taintor, Jordan Ayimbila (Diedie Traore 45’) (Henrik Sakshaug 65’), Shannon Gomez, Fabien Garcia, Carter Manley; M: Nicky Hernandez (Santiago Patino 60’), PC (captain) (Mohammed Abu 45’); F: Justin Dhillon (Roman Holt 105’), Deshane Beckford (Connor Maloney 45’), Elliot Collier

Substitutions not used: Matt Cardone

Postgame Notes: