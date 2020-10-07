San Antonio FC announces decision to play upcoming match without fans in attendance

The organization plans to 'monitor the local health situation and will provide an update' ahead of the club's second match on August 15.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio FC will move ahead with their upcoming home match on Saturday, July 25 without fans in attendance.

The organization put out a statement this afternoon and attributed the decision to the coronavirus pandemic.

SAFC's communications manager, Preston Petri shared that the organization "will continue to monitor the local health situation and will provide an update in advance of the club’s second home match on Saturday, Aug. 15."

The full statement can be read in its entirety below:

After considerable internal discussion and dialogue with local officials, state officials and public health experts, San Antonio FC has made the decision that the club’s upcoming home match on Saturday, July 25 will occur without fans in attendance. Our primary focus in hosting games during this pandemic continues to be the safety and welfare of all constituents, including participants, fans and game-day staff. SAFC will continue to monitor the local health situation and will provide an update in advance of the club’s second home match on Saturday, Aug. 15.