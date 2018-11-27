The Alliance of American Football's San Antonio Commanders took another step in preparation for their opening game in the new league. Tuesday, the league unveiled uniforms for all eight teams, including the one that will call the Alamodome home.

The Commanders’ colors feature maroon, a color common to San Antonio and used in the official logo of the city, silver, in reference to dress military swords carried by officers, and the familiar red of the Texas state flag. The helmets are also maroon and red and feature an image of the Alamo on the back.

Fans can purchase a limited edition first run jersey starting Tuesday at 8:00 p.m. Central on https://aaf.com/shop. Each jersey will feature the number 1 with the team's city name on the back nameplate, team logo on each sleeve and Alliance inaugural season logo on the left chest, side details and jock tag in the lower left, according to a release from the league.

The league's first game takes place on February 9, 2019 on CBS. According to the league, fans can watch games for free on the Alliance app, which will also offer integrated gaming options with real rewards.

